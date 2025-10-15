Decorate streets and neighbourhoods, win prizes up to ₹1 lakh

Committee convenor Suchit Bansal stated that this year the festival is set to take a new form. In addition to rangoli, decoration of streets, neighbourhoods, and colonies (Diwali Decoration) has also been included. Participants will have to choose a minimum area of 70 to 80 feet. In this, along with rangoli, the designated area will have to be decorated in different ways. Colourful lighting and attractive decorative items can be used for this. (mp news)