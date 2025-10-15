Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indore

Decorate streets and neighbourhoods, win prizes up to ₹1 lakh

MP News: 'Rangotsav' to be celebrated on October 21. Streets will sparkle with rangoli, lighting, and thematic decorations. The winner will receive a prize of ₹1 lakh.

2 min read

Indore

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Rangotsav 2025 diwali decoration rangoli competition mhow mp news

Rangotsav 2025: Dr. Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) will once again be adorned with colourful decorations for a dazzling Diwali. A unique spectacle of colourful rangoli and sparkling lights will be visible from street corners to the neighbourhoods and colonies of the Mhow Cantonment Board area.

This year, the city will celebrate Rangotsav on the Dhok Padwa festival on October 21. To give a new vibrancy to the dazzling Diwali lights after the COVID era, the Rangotsav Committee initiated a Rangoli Competition in the city. In this, attractive rangolis ranging from a minimum of 16 square feet to about 500 square feet were decorated in the city's streets. (mp news)

Committee Convenor Provides Information

Committee convenor Suchit Bansal stated that this year the festival is set to take a new form. In addition to rangoli, decoration of streets, neighbourhoods, and colonies (Diwali Decoration) has also been included. Participants will have to choose a minimum area of 70 to 80 feet. In this, along with rangoli, the designated area will have to be decorated in different ways. Colourful lighting and attractive decorative items can be used for this. (mp news)

Glimpse of Unity in Diversity to be Seen

This unique festival will showcase the cultures of different states as well as traditional, religious, and mythological significance. Bansal informed that participants can decorate based on Punjabi, South Indian, Gujarati, as well as religious and cultural themes. (mp news)

Transparency: Judges from Other Cities Will Decide

The winner of the competition will be decided by a panel of judges. A panel of about 5 to 6 judges will be formed for this. To maintain transparency in the competition, judges will be invited from other cities. They will start their inspection from 11 AM on Dhok Padwa. (mp news)

Harvard World Record Created in 2023

The unique tradition of Rangotsav registered the city's name in the Harvard World Records in 2023. Bansal mentioned that in 2023, approximately 325 participants created the longest rangoli. They were also awarded certificates from Harvard World Records. Radhika Tayal secured the first position in the competition and was awarded a cash prize of ₹51,000. (mp news)

Confusion Over Dates Caused Obstacle Last Year

Last year, due to two dates for Amavasya on Diwali, there was confusion regarding Dhok Padwa. Bansal stated that because of this, Rangotsav was not organised last year. Before this, rangoli competitions were held from Gopal Mandir to Agrasen Chowk and from Dreamland to Harifatak. Now, its scope has been extended to the entire Cantonment Board. (mp news)

Best Decoration to Receive One Lakh Rupees Prize

Individuals as well as groups can participate in the competition. Bansal informed that the participant with the best decoration will be awarded ₹1,00,000. Additionally, the second-place winner will receive ₹51,000, the third-place winner ₹21,000, and there will be five consolation prizes of ₹11,000 each. (mp news)

Decoration to be Based on 25-75 Formula

This year, a 25-75 formula will be adopted in the competition. According to Bansal, participants will get 25 percent marks for creating the rangoli and 75 percent marks for decorating the area. This can include welcome gates, arches, carpets, and electrical decorations. (mp news)

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 03:00 pm

Indore / Decorate streets and neighbourhoods, win prizes up to ₹1 lakh

Indore

Madhya Pradesh

Patrika Site Logo

