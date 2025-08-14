After Looting ₹15 Crore, Robbers Stayed 31 Km Away for 24 Hours, Mastermind Revealed

MP News: Significant clues have emerged in the ₹15 crore robbery from the Isaaf Small Finance Bank located in Khitaula, Jabalpur Sihora. After executing the sensational crime, the robbers stayed for 24 hours in Indrana, 31 kilometres from the scene. After monitoring police movements, they escaped on bikes the next day. They left the weapons used in the crime at the same rented house in Indrana, which they had taken seven days prior. Police claim that the mastermind behind this incident is a young man from Patan, who is currently being sought.
This entire incident was carried out in a cinematic style. The robbers targeted the small finance bank and then, seeking a safe distance, rented a house from Indrajit Vishwakarma, a resident of Indrana, through a broker. The accused had said they would stay for eight to ten days.
From there, the accused would come to Sihora on separate bikes wearing helmets to conduct reconnaissance. Having made their plan, all five arrived in Sihora on Monday morning and then, in 27 minutes, looted 14 kg 875 gm of gold and ₹5 lakh in cash before escaping.
The accused escaped with only the looted goods. They left the weapons and some bags at Indrajit's house. Following leads, the police raided Indrana. They broke the lock of the criminals' rented room and found pistols and revolvers. Some empty bags and clothes were also found there. The police detained and questioned Sonu, a Sihora resident who helped the criminals get the room. The statement of the house owner, Indrajit Vishwakarma, was also recorded.
Police are piecing together the entire sequence of events. According to the information revealed so far, the mastermind of the incident is a young man from Patan who hired a gang from outside for the robbery. The young man has been absconding since the incident and the police are searching for him. Police suspect at least three people were from outside the area.
Police have examined CCTV footage from around the bank. It revealed that the robbers conducted reconnaissance for seven days before the incident. They thoroughly studied the bank's schedule, gathering complete information about which employee came on duty at what time. They chose the morning time for the robbery because fewer customers visit the bank then.
IG Pramod Verma has announced a reward of ₹30,000 on the robbers. This reward was announced on the recommendation of SP Sampat Upadhyay. The informer's name will also be kept confidential.