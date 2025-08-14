After Looting ₹15 Crore, Robbers Stayed 31 Km Away for 24 Hours, Mastermind Revealed

MP News: Significant clues have emerged in the ₹15 crore robbery from the Isaaf Small Finance Bank located in Khitaula, Jabalpur Sihora. After executing the sensational crime, the robbers stayed for 24 hours in Indrana, 31 kilometres from the scene. After monitoring police movements, they escaped on bikes the next day. They left the weapons used in the crime at the same rented house in Indrana, which they had taken seven days prior. Police claim that the mastermind behind this incident is a young man from Patan, who is currently being sought.