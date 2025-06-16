1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

This amount has been sanctioned for 40 state road projects spanning 1000 kilometres. These include 31 major district roads, 8 state highways, and one other district road. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced on social media that ₹1914.71 crore has been approved for 40 state road projects totalling 1000.90 kilometres under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

These projects primarily involve strengthening and widening sections of various state roads (31 major district roads, 8 state highways, and 1 other district road). This will improve road connectivity and ensure smoother travel across different parts of Rajasthan.