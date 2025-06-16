script1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore | Latest News | Patrika News
Jaipur

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has given Rajasthan a major gift.

JaipurJun 16, 2025 / 09:31 am

Patrika Desk

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced good news for Rajasthan. The central government has approved ₹1914.71 crore for 40 road projects in the state. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for this.
This amount has been sanctioned for 40 state road projects spanning 1000 kilometres. These include 31 major district roads, 8 state highways, and one other district road.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced on social media that ₹1914.71 crore has been approved for 40 state road projects totalling 1000.90 kilometres under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).
These projects primarily involve strengthening and widening sections of various state roads (31 major district roads, 8 state highways, and 1 other district road). This will improve road connectivity and ensure smoother travel across different parts of Rajasthan.

CM Expresses Gratitude

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while thanking PM Modi and the Union Minister, stated that this unprecedented gift will significantly improve road connectivity in Rajasthan. He expressed his gratitude and thanks to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

1,000 KM Roads Approved for 32 Rajasthan Districts: Gadkari Sanctions ₹1914 Crore

