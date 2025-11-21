Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Jaipur

Jaipur Blast 2008: Intel probe reveals main accused Mirza Shadab Beg did BTech from Al-Falah University

Al-Falah University in Haryana is once again in the headlines. Intelligence agencies have revealed the terrorist links of a former student associated with the university, Mirza Shadab Beg. Investigations have revealed that Mirza Shadab Beg, the main accused in the serial blasts that occurred in Jaipur-Ahmedabad in 2008, is an alumnus of this university.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 21, 2025

File photo of the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast; accused Mirza Shadab Beg highlighted in the circle. (Patrika Photo)

Jaipur Serial Blasts 2008: Jaipur. Al-Falah University in Haryana, which came into prominence after the explosions near Red Fort, is once again in the spotlight. Intelligence agencies have revealed terror links of a former student associated with the university. Investigations by the agencies have revealed that the main accused in the serial blasts of 2008 in Jaipur and Ahmedabad, Mirza Shadab Beg, is an alumnus of this university.

A confidential report prepared by the Special Branch of the Delhi Police has identified another suspected terrorist linked to the university, who is not only a member of Indian Mujahideen (IM) but is also believed to have played a significant role in the major explosions that occurred across the country in 2007 and 2008. Mirza Shadab Beg, whose name has emerged in the security agencies' investigation, is a former student of Al-Falah University located in Faridabad. Beg completed his B.Tech in Electronics from the same university in 2007 and became involved in terrorist activities immediately after completing his studies. He has been absconding for the past 18 years, and security agencies last traced his location to Afghanistan in 2019.

Who is Mirza Shadab Beg

Mirza Shadab Beg hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, and security agencies consider him a key member of Indian Mujahideen. Investigating officers state that his engineering background made him an expert in bomb and IED making. This is why he was assigned technical responsibilities in many major IM operations. According to the report, Mirza Shadab Beg's role has surfaced in several major terrorist attacks. The serial blasts in Jaipur in 2008 shook the entire nation, while IM also carried out meticulously planned explosions in Ahmedabad and Surat.





80 People Died in Jaipur Blasts

In May 2008, serial bomb blasts occurred at 7-8 locations in Jaipur city. Approximately 80 people lost their lives in these bomb explosions. The blasts took place in Sanganeri Gate, Johari Bazaar, and Chandpole Bazaar. A live bomb was also recovered near Chandpole Hanuman Temple. The police arrested four accused in connection with the recovery of the live bomb. The incident of bomb blasts in Jaipur sent shockwaves across the country.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

21 Nov 2025 08:50 am

Published on:

21 Nov 2025 08:45 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur Blast 2008: Intel probe reveals main accused Mirza Shadab Beg did BTech from Al-Falah University

Big News

View All

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan to Get Cheap Electricity as Thermal Plant to be Set Up Near Coal Mines

thermal-plant
Jaipur

Tarot Horoscope 21 November 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Astrology and Spirituality

Mount Abu Shivers in Biting Cold, Rajasthan on Alert for Showers on November 21 to 23

Jaipur

Jaipur: Leopard Enters School, Children Locked in Classrooms

Leopard-1
Jaipur

Rajasthan to Establish Solar and Thermal Power Projects Worth Rs 15,600 Crore; Two Colleges to be Renamed

Solar Projects in MP
Jaipur
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.