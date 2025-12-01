Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Jaipur

Jaipur to get two major projects, including an elevated road, in the new year costing ₹273 crore

Elevated Road: Jaipur residents are set to receive two significant gifts with the commencement of the new year. Work on the elevated road in Sanganer and the widening of the OTS bridge will begin in January.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 01, 2025

Elevated-Road-2

Elevated road. Representative image

Jaipur: Jaipur residents are set to receive two major gifts with the start of the new year. Work on the Sanganer elevated road and the OTS bridge widening is scheduled to commence in January. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has issued a work order for the OTS bridge, but the firm awarded the contract has yet to finalise the design. Consequently, the work is expected to begin in January.

Although the work order issued by the JDA specifies December 9 as the commencement date, the widening of the bridge will cost ₹32.91 crore and is expected to be completed within a year. Tenders for the Sanganer elevated road (from the flyover to Chauradiya Petrol Pump) will be opened on December 11.

According to JDA officials, the process of issuing the work order will take approximately 15 days, after which work is likely to start in January. Previously, the tender was cancelled due to bids being 34 per cent higher than the estimated cost. The construction of this elevated road is estimated to cost ₹240 crore.



Relief from Traffic Congestion at OTS Intersection

The widening of the OTS bridge will cost ₹32.91 crore. This project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion at the OTS intersection, one of Jaipur city's busiest points. The traffic pressure at the OTS intersection is increasing. Vehicles travelling from Himmatnagar ROB towards JLN Marg have to pass through the narrow bridge, leading to frequent jams during peak hours. Even vehicles intending to go directly towards Shiksha Sankul get stuck in the traffic, as the current bridge is only 50 to 52 feet wide. After widening, the bridge will be 110 to 115 feet wide.

Four-Lane Elevated Road to be Constructed

The construction of an elevated road in the Sanganer area was announced in the previous budget. Initially estimated at ₹170 crore, the cost increased to ₹240 crore after its extension up to Malpura Gate. A four-lane elevated road will be built from the Sanganer flyover to Chauradiya Petrol Pump, with two lanes in each direction.

The petrol pump intersection will be divided into two parts. One section will lead towards Malpura Gate, and the other towards the New Sanganer Road railway overbridge. Vehicle users from the Gopalpura flyover will be able to access both directions. However, there will be no facility to travel from Malpura Gate towards the flyover.

Published on:

01 Dec 2025 09:32 am

English News / Rajasthan / Jaipur / Jaipur to get two major projects, including an elevated road, in the new year costing ₹273 crore

