Jaipur to get two major projects, including an elevated road, in the new year costing ₹273 crore

The widening of the OTS bridge will cost ₹32.91 crore. This project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion at the OTS intersection, one of Jaipur city's busiest points. The traffic pressure at the OTS intersection is increasing. Vehicles travelling from Himmatnagar ROB towards JLN Marg have to pass through the narrow bridge, leading to frequent jams during peak hours. Even vehicles intending to go directly towards Shiksha Sankul get stuck in the traffic, as the current bridge is only 50 to 52 feet wide. After widening, the bridge will be 110 to 115 feet wide.