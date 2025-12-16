16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Technology

AI Uncovers ₹944 Crore Scam: Delhi Police's Biggest Strike Yet, 'Operation CyHawk' Launched Across 10 States

Delhi Police Uncovers ₹944 Crore Cyber Fraud with AI Assistance. Learn the full story of this historic operation spanning 10 states over 48 hours.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 16, 2025

Operation CyHaw

Operation CyHaw (Image Source: Gemini)

Operation CyHawk: While you may have heard many stories of small gangs like Jamtara in the world of crime, the scale of the network that the Delhi Police has now busted will leave you astonished.

When police vehicles simultaneously sped across 10 different states of the country recently, no one had any idea what was about to unfold. More than 5,000 police personnel and cyber sleuths were on a secret mission. The objective was to cripple cybercriminals, and it was named Operation CyHawk.

The truth that emerged in this operation, lasting just 48 hours, shocked even the investigating agencies. Police have detected suspicious transactions worth approximately ₹944 crore with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI in Cyber Crime Investigation: Targeting the Root, Not Just the Callers

Often, the police apprehend those who make fraudulent calls asking for OTPs. However, this time the strategy was entirely different. A senior Delhi Police officer stated that our aim was not to catch the visible faces, but to dismantle the system that keeps this illicit trade alive.

The police directly struck the money trail. This involved individuals who provided fake bank accounts (mule accounts), handled cash, or sold fake SIM cards.

What are Mule Accounts?

The most startling revelation during the investigation pertained to mule accounts. In simple terms, these are bank accounts that are often opened in the names of poor labourers, students, or people from rural areas. The account belongs to someone else, but the ATM card and net banking are used by cybercriminals.

The investigation revealed that money was being transferred back and forth in these accounts hundreds of times daily. As soon as the money arrived, it was immediately sent to other accounts, and finally converted into cryptocurrency and sent abroad to evade police detection.

Delhi Police Cyber Strike: How Did AI Expose Them?

It was impossible for human eyes to sift through such a massive amount of data. This is where AI (Artificial Intelligence) came into play.

When the police fed the data of suspicious accounts into AI tools, the pattern became clear. AI identified accounts that were active simultaneously and where money was being transferred at a very high speed. This operation was initiated after analysing 4,058 complaints received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

₹944 Crore Cyber Fraud: Turmoil in These 10 States

This operation, which began on December 10, was not limited to Delhi. Its reach extended to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. Thousands of SIM cards, obtained on fake IDs and used for fraud, were seized.

What Next? Government's Master Plan

The success of Operation CyHawk has given the government a new direction. Preparations are underway to create a permanent National Anti-Fraud Framework. Under this, a centre (Financial Data Fusion Centre) will be established where banks, police, telecom companies, and wallet apps (like Paytm/PhonePe) will work together. This means that as soon as a fraud occurs, data will be shared in real-time, and money can be blocked.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Tech news

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 02:05 pm

English News / Technology / AI Uncovers ₹944 Crore Scam: Delhi Police's Biggest Strike Yet, 'Operation CyHawk' Launched Across 10 States

Big News

View All

Technology

Trending

Alexa 2025 Report: This List Will Make You Laugh!

Technology

India Third Strongest Contender in AI Race, These Countries Lead

India in AI race
Technology

YouTube to Launch New Themed Packages, Ending Unnecessary Channel Costs

Youtube TV New Plans 2026
Technology

Google Photos Adds 5 New AI Video Editing Tools

Google Photos Video Editing Features
Technology

Abhishek Sharma Dominates Pakistan's Google Search 2025 Amidst AI Surge

Google
Technology
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.