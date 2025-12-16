AI Uncovers ₹944 Crore Scam: Delhi Police's Biggest Strike Yet, 'Operation CyHawk' Launched Across 10 States

The success of Operation CyHawk has given the government a new direction. Preparations are underway to create a permanent National Anti-Fraud Framework. Under this, a centre (Financial Data Fusion Centre) will be established where banks, police, telecom companies, and wallet apps (like Paytm/PhonePe) will work together. This means that as soon as a fraud occurs, data will be shared in real-time, and money can be blocked.