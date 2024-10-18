scriptSuicide Bombing in Somalia, 7 People Killed | Latest News | Patrika News
Suicide Bombing in Somalia, 7 People Killed

Somalia Suicide Bombing: A suicide bombing incident has come to light in Somalia on Thursday. In this attack, 7 people lost their lives.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 04:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Crime and terrorism have been prevalent in African countries for a long time, but they have increased rapidly in the last few years. Almost every day, cases of criminal or terrorist activities are reported in African countries. A similar incident has been reported in Somalia. On Thursday, a blast occurred in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. According to the information, it was a suicide bombing. The blast took place outside a police academy.
7 People Killed

In this suicide bombing outside the police academy in Mogadishu, 7 people lost their lives. Some people died on the spot, while others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital or in the hospital.
6 People Injured

In this terrorist attack, 6 people were also injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Investigation Has Begun

The investigation into the matter has begun. It is suspected that the terrorist organization al-Shabaab was behind the attack. Al-Shabaab is a jihadist terrorist organization based in Somalia, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda. The terrorists of this organization often carry out terrorist attacks in Somalia.

