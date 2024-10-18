Suicide Bombing in Somalia, 7 People Killed

7 People Killed In this suicide bombing outside the police academy in Mogadishu, 7 people lost their lives. Some people died on the spot, while others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital or in the hospital.

6 People Injured In this terrorist attack, 6 people were also injured. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Investigation Has Begun The investigation into the matter has begun. It is suspected that the terrorist organization al-Shabaab was behind the attack. Al-Shabaab is a jihadist terrorist organization based in Somalia, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda. The terrorists of this organization often carry out terrorist attacks in Somalia.