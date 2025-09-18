Supreme Court relief for MP’s hill station Pachmarhi, people celebrate with sweets

Supreme Court: Residents of the cantonment board area in the hill station Pachmarhi will now be able to construct buildings up to four storeys. The Supreme Court lifted the ban on construction in the Pachmarhi cantonment area during a hearing on Wednesday. The court ruled in favour of G+3 (ground plus three) construction. The lifting of the ban after 25 years has led to celebrations in Pachmarhi, with people taking to the streets to express their joy.
Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, representing the Pachmarhi Cantonment Board in the Supreme Court, argued that plots in the Pachmarhi cantonment area are small, making construction impossible within 300 square feet. Therefore, he advocated for the implementation of G+3. Following the hearing, the Supreme Court ordered the implementation of ground plus three under the building construction regulations in the cantonment area.
The army will continue to secure army land in the area. Sanjay Ledwani, a government-nominated member of the cantonment board, stated that this is a victory for the people of Pachmarhi and will bring them relief. Celebrations erupted in Pachmarhi in the afternoon following the court order, with people exchanging greetings and distributing sweets.
Senior advocate Tankha explained that a construction ban was imposed in the Pachmarhi cantonment area in 2000. In response, the Supreme Court formed a committee in March 2018, which recommended the implementation of G+3 in the cantonment area.
Many houses in Pachmarhi are dilapidated. Residents wished to repair their homes, but the ban presented significant challenges.
In its decision in favour of Pachmarhi, the Supreme Court has implemented ground plus three. We presented our case before the court. This decision will bring relief to the people of Pachmarhi. I have also tweeted about this. - Vivek Tankha, Advocate for the Cantonment Board