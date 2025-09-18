Supreme Court relief for MP’s hill station Pachmarhi, people celebrate with sweets

Supreme Court: Residents of the cantonment board area in the hill station Pachmarhi will now be able to construct buildings up to four storeys. The Supreme Court lifted the ban on construction in the Pachmarhi cantonment area during a hearing on Wednesday. The court ruled in favour of G+3 (ground plus three) construction. The lifting of the ban after 25 years has led to celebrations in Pachmarhi, with people taking to the streets to express their joy.