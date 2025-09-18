Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Narmadapuram

Supreme Court relief for MP’s hill station Pachmarhi, people celebrate with sweets

MP News: A landmark Supreme Court decision has lifted a 25-year-old ban. People can now construct houses up to G+3 (Ground plus Three floors). People are taking to the streets to celebrate.

Narmadapuram

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

supreme court allows four storey building construction pachmarhi mp news
ChatGPT said: Supreme Court allows four-storey building construction in Pachmarhi (Photo - Social Media)

Supreme Court: Residents of the cantonment board area in the hill station Pachmarhi will now be able to construct buildings up to four storeys. The Supreme Court lifted the ban on construction in the Pachmarhi cantonment area during a hearing on Wednesday. The court ruled in favour of G+3 (ground plus three) construction. The lifting of the ban after 25 years has led to celebrations in Pachmarhi, with people taking to the streets to express their joy.

Supreme Court Orders Implementation of G+3

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, representing the Pachmarhi Cantonment Board in the Supreme Court, argued that plots in the Pachmarhi cantonment area are small, making construction impossible within 300 square feet. Therefore, he advocated for the implementation of G+3. Following the hearing, the Supreme Court ordered the implementation of ground plus three under the building construction regulations in the cantonment area.

Celebrations in the Town

The army will continue to secure army land in the area. Sanjay Ledwani, a government-nominated member of the cantonment board, stated that this is a victory for the people of Pachmarhi and will bring them relief. Celebrations erupted in Pachmarhi in the afternoon following the court order, with people exchanging greetings and distributing sweets.

Supreme Court Formed a Committee

Senior advocate Tankha explained that a construction ban was imposed in the Pachmarhi cantonment area in 2000. In response, the Supreme Court formed a committee in March 2018, which recommended the implementation of G+3 in the cantonment area.

Many Houses are Dilapidated

Many houses in Pachmarhi are dilapidated. Residents wished to repair their homes, but the ban presented significant challenges.

Relief for the People of Pachmarhi - Vivek Tankha

In its decision in favour of Pachmarhi, the Supreme Court has implemented ground plus three. We presented our case before the court. This decision will bring relief to the people of Pachmarhi. I have also tweeted about this. - Vivek Tankha, Advocate for the Cantonment Board

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 12:10 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Narmadapuram / Supreme Court relief for MP’s hill station Pachmarhi, people celebrate with sweets
