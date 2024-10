These members will be included in the panel The Secretary of the Department of Legal Affairs and the Secretary of the Legislative Department will be ex-officio members of the panel. The commission can have up to five part-time members. Serving judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts can become chairman and members of the Law Commission. According to the notification, judges will continue to work on a full-time basis until their retirement date or the end of the commission’s tenure, whichever is earlier.