AAP Second List: Party announces 20 candidates; find out where Avadh Ojha will contest

The party led by Arvind Kejriwal has changed the seat of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia,

New Delhi•Dec 09, 2024 / 02:30 pm• Patrika Desk

Delhi Assembly Elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its second list of 20 candidates on Monday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has changed the constituency of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who represents Patparganj. He will now contest from the Jangpura seat. Sisodia’s Patparganj seat has been allocated to educator and popular YouTuber Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the ruling party.