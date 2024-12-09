scriptAAP Second List: Party announces 20 candidates; find out where Avadh Ojha will contest | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

AAP Second List: Party announces 20 candidates; find out where Avadh Ojha will contest

The party led by Arvind Kejriwal has changed the seat of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia,

New DelhiDec 09, 2024 / 02:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Assembly Elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its second list of 20 candidates on Monday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has changed the constituency of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who represents Patparganj. He will now contest from the Jangpura seat. Sisodia’s Patparganj seat has been allocated to educator and popular YouTuber Avadh Ojha, who recently joined the ruling party.

News / National News / AAP Second List: Party announces 20 candidates; find out where Avadh Ojha will contest

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Maharashtra: Fadnavis government to prove majority today, Rahul Narvekar set to become speaker

National News

Maharashtra: Fadnavis government to prove majority today, Rahul Narvekar set to become speaker

39 minutes ago

Weather Update: Rain expected in these states, Delhi NCR forecast

National News

Weather Update: Rain expected in these states, Delhi NCR forecast

57 minutes ago

IND vs AUS: Will Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Ban? ICC Considering Action After Heated Exchange

Sports

IND vs AUS: Will Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Ban? ICC Considering Action After Heated Exchange

in 6 minutes

Rajasthan: Another Chapter in State’s Economy as PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Today

National News

Rajasthan: Another Chapter in State’s Economy as PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Today

13 minutes ago

Latest National News

No more repeated KYC hassle: Farmers to access all schemes with one click

National News

No more repeated KYC hassle: Farmers to access all schemes with one click

in 4 hours

Yogi government’s big step: Funds to be released for 12 cities, including Ayodhya and Meerut – find out why

National News

Yogi government’s big step: Funds to be released for 12 cities, including Ayodhya and Meerut – find out why

in 1 hour

UP Weather: Rain expected in 24 districts, Meteorological Department issues latest update

National News

UP Weather: Rain expected in 24 districts, Meteorological Department issues latest update

in 1 hour

Rajasthan: Another Chapter in State’s Economy as PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Today

National News

Rajasthan: Another Chapter in State’s Economy as PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Today

13 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.