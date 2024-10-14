Alert in MP after Baba Siddiqui Murder Case, Mumbai Police conducting raids in different cities

The accused allegedly involved in the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a former minister and NCP leader, have been identified as Lawrence Vishnoi gang members. Two suspects, Dharmaraj and Gurmel, are already in police custody, while the third and fourth accused are still absconding. The police are searching for the third accused Shiva Gautam in Madhya Pradesh, and the fourth accused has also been identified as Jishan Akhtar.

Questioning of two arrested accused continues The Mumbai Police are continuously questioning the two arrested accused and are also searching for the third and fourth accused. According to intelligence reports, the third accused Shiva Gautam is hiding in the border areas of Madhya Pradesh. It is suspected that the absconding killer may be hiding in a religious place.

Search operation in Omkareshwar and Ujjain According to sources, intelligence agencies have reached Khnadwa district to search for the absconding accused Shiva. Along with this, a search operation is also being conducted in areas like Harsud, Harda, and Ujjain, which are dominated by the Vishnoi community. The police are keeping a close eye on every area.

One accused claims to be a minor According to reports, one of the two arrested accused, 23-year-old Gurunail Baljit Singh, has been sent to police custody till October 21, while the other accused, Dharmaraj, who claims to be a minor, has been sent for a medical examination to determine his real age. However, the Mumbai Police claim that Dharmaraj’s age is 21 years according to his Aadhaar card.