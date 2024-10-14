scriptAlert in MP after Baba Siddiqui Murder Case, Mumbai Police conducting raids in different cities | Latest News | Patrika News
Alert in MP after Baba Siddiqui Murder Case, Mumbai Police conducting raids in different cities

In the Baba Siddiqui Murder Case, the news of the third accused Shiva Gautam hiding in the border areas of Madhya Pradesh has come to light. The Mumbai Crime Branch team is searching for the accused in different cities including Ujjain, Nagda, Harsud, Harda, Khandwa, and Omkareshwar.

BhopalOct 14, 2024 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

Baba Siddiqui murder case
The threads of the Baba Siddiqui murder case have now reached Madhya Pradesh. The investigation agency believes that the third accused Shiva Gautam is hiding in the border areas of Madhya Pradesh. The Mumbai Crime Branch team has launched a search operation in different cities including Ujjain, Nagda, Harsud, Harda, Khandwa, and Omkareshwar to catch the accused.
The accused allegedly involved in the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a former minister and NCP leader, have been identified as Lawrence Vishnoi gang members. Two suspects, Dharmaraj and Gurmel, are already in police custody, while the third and fourth accused are still absconding. The police are searching for the third accused Shiva Gautam in Madhya Pradesh, and the fourth accused has also been identified as Jishan Akhtar.

Questioning of two arrested accused continues

The Mumbai Police are continuously questioning the two arrested accused and are also searching for the third and fourth accused. According to intelligence reports, the third accused Shiva Gautam is hiding in the border areas of Madhya Pradesh. It is suspected that the absconding killer may be hiding in a religious place.

Search operation in Omkareshwar and Ujjain

According to sources, intelligence agencies have reached Khnadwa district to search for the absconding accused Shiva. Along with this, a search operation is also being conducted in areas like Harsud, Harda, and Ujjain, which are dominated by the Vishnoi community. The police are keeping a close eye on every area.

One accused claims to be a minor

According to reports, one of the two arrested accused, 23-year-old Gurunail Baljit Singh, has been sent to police custody till October 21, while the other accused, Dharmaraj, who claims to be a minor, has been sent for a medical examination to determine his real age. However, the Mumbai Police claim that Dharmaraj’s age is 21 years according to his Aadhaar card.

Baba Siddiqui was shot outside his son Jishan’s office

Baba Siddiqui, a former minister and NCP leader, was shot outside his son Jishan’s office on Saturday night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he was declared dead during treatment. According to the post-mortem report, Baba Siddiqui was shot in the chest and abdomen, which led to his death.

