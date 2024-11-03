Amit Shah said – We will give one gas cylinder for free on Diwali and Rakshabandhan, and a promise to give Rs 2100 to women every month

Two free gas cylinders per year During the manifesto release, Shah promised that the BJP would provide two free gas cylinders to the mothers and sisters of Jharkhand through the ‘Gogo Didi Yojana’ scheme. On Diwali and Rakshabandhan, one gas cylinder would be provided for free, and the gas cylinder would be sold for Rs 500. Within five years, the BJP would create 5 lakh job opportunities for the youth of Jharkhand. Nearly 3 lakh government posts would be filled fairly and transparently. The party would provide Rs 2,000 per month to every graduate and postgraduate youth in Jharkhand. To promote the dignity and self-respect of the tribal community, the party would develop tribal religious and cultural sites and provide grants and assistance. A memorial would be built in Jamshedpur in honor of Lord Birsa Munda.

Marandi attacks JMM During the manifesto release program, BJP Jharkhand President Babulal Marandi said that whenever the BJP formed the government in Jharkhand, development works were carried out. Marandi said that whenever the JMM formed the government, they did nothing for the state and only developed their own family. They looted the state for five years and did not fulfill any promises. This time, the people have decided to form an NDA government. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Dev said that the manifesto would include issues related to all sections of society, farmers, women, youth, infrastructure, and development.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that the manifesto would include 150 promises. The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the counting will take place on November 23. In the previous Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had won 30 seats, the BJP had won 25, and the Congress had won 16 seats.