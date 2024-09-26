Arvind Kejriwal has set up a people’s court, tells when he will leave the CM’s residence

I am not a leader, I don’t have thick skin – Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal said that I am not a leader, I don’t have thick skin. When BJP people throw mud at me, and make false accusations, it affects me. I have earned respect in my life, and when they accused me, I resigned and maintained my dignity. Now, I will also leave my government residence.

I don’t have a house to live in – Kejriwal Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that today I don’t have a house to live in. In 10 years, I have earned the love and blessings of the people, and because of this love, many people are inviting me to stay at their homes. I will leave the CM’s residence after Shraddh and start living in one of your homes.