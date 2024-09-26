scriptArvind Kejriwal has set up a people’s court, tells when he will leave the CM’s residence | Latest News | Patrika News
Arvind Kejriwal has set up a people’s court, tells when he will leave the CM’s residence

Arvind Kejriwal: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal set up a people’s court at Jantar-Mantar on Sunday, during which he strongly targeted the BJP.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:48 am

Arvind Kejriwal in Janta ki Adalat

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal set up a people’s court at Jantar-Mantar on Sunday, during which he strongly targeted the BJP. He said that he would leave the CM’s residence in a few days. He said that the BJP is trying to prove him dishonest, but in his 10-year political career, he has earned respect, honesty, and your love, nothing else.

I am not a leader, I don’t have thick skin – Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said that I am not a leader, I don’t have thick skin. When BJP people throw mud at me, and make false accusations, it affects me. I have earned respect in my life, and when they accused me, I resigned and maintained my dignity. Now, I will also leave my government residence.

I don’t have a house to live in – Kejriwal

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that today I don’t have a house to live in. In 10 years, I have earned the love and blessings of the people, and because of this love, many people are inviting me to stay at their homes. I will leave the CM’s residence after Shraddh and start living in one of your homes.

