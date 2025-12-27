ATM looted in Telangana’s Nizamabad, criminals set fire to ₹37 lakh cash

ATM on fire (Image: AI)
A shocking incident has come to light in the Nizamabad district of Telangana. Here, criminals set fire to two different ATMs after their attempts to steal cash failed, resulting in the destruction of a total of ₹37 lakh in cash. The police are now on the lookout for the accused.
According to information, the miscreants first targeted the SBI ATM in the Sanagar area. When the machine could not be opened, they set it on fire, destroying approximately ₹10 lakh in cash. A few hours later, the criminals also attempted to steal from the District Cooperative Bank (DCB) ATM located in Aryanagar. Upon failing to open the machine, they set fire here as well in anger, burning approximately ₹27 lakh in cash.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and registered cases against the accused in both matters. Officials are examining CCTV footage to identify and arrest the miscreants. The police also stated that a detailed investigation into the ATM security system and the causes of the fire is underway. Officials believe that important clues are expected to be found in the case soon.
Experts believe that there are still several shortcomings in the security of cash in ATMs. This incident has made it clear that ATM security needs to be further strengthened to prevent such significant financial losses in the future.
