scriptAllegations against Vinesh, Bajrang Punia hits back, says this about Brij Bhushan Singh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Allegations against Vinesh, Bajrang Punia hits back, says this about Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have joined the Congress. After joining the Congress, Vinesh Phogat has been targeted by Brij Bhushan Singh, the former head of the Indian Wrestling Federation.

Chandigarh HaryanaSep 26, 2024 / 02:37 am

Patrika Desk

Brij Bhushan Singh has questioned Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat's joining of the Congress, saying, "Is it not true that Bajrang went to the Asian Games without a trial?" I want to ask those who are experts in wrestling. I want to ask Vinesh, "Are you a player?" Can you give trials in two weight categories in one day? Can the trial be stopped for 5 hours after weighing in? You didn't win the wrestling, you went there by cheating.

Bajrang hits back

Congress leader Bajrang Punia has hit back at Brij Bhushan Singh. He said that this comment reveals the mindset of the country. It was not Vinesh’s medal, but the medal of 140 crore Indians, and they are happy about its loss. Targeting Singh, Bajrang Punia said that those who celebrated Vinesh’s ineligibility were patriots. We have been fighting for the country since childhood, and they dare to teach us patriotism. They are harassing girls.

Congress releases its first list

It is worth noting that voting for the 90 assembly seats in the state will take place on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8. The Congress has released its first list of 31 candidates for the assembly elections. The Congress has made Vinesh Phogat its candidate for the Julana assembly seat.

