Allegations against Vinesh, Bajrang Punia hits back, says this about Brij Bhushan Singh

Bajrang hits back Congress leader Bajrang Punia has hit back at Brij Bhushan Singh. He said that this comment reveals the mindset of the country. It was not Vinesh’s medal, but the medal of 140 crore Indians, and they are happy about its loss. Targeting Singh, Bajrang Punia said that those who celebrated Vinesh’s ineligibility were patriots. We have been fighting for the country since childhood, and they dare to teach us patriotism. They are harassing girls.

Congress releases its first list It is worth noting that voting for the 90 assembly seats in the state will take place on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8. The Congress has released its first list of 31 candidates for the assembly elections. The Congress has made Vinesh Phogat its candidate for the Julana assembly seat.