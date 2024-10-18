scriptBig Action in MP: District Woman Officer Caught Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Big Action in MP: District Woman Officer Caught Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

The Lokayukta team has caught a woman officer taking a bribe of one lakh rupees.

IndoreOct 18, 2024 / 07:19 pm

Patrika Desk

indore news
Madhya Pradesh, the economic capital of Indore, has witnessed a big case. Where the Lokayukta team has caught the district project coordinator Sheela Merawi taking a bribe of one lakh rupees. It is being told that a bribe was demanded to settle a school matter.
The complainant Dilip Bujhani has alleged that RTI activist Sanjay Mishra was blackmailing him over the recognition of his schools and threatening to cancel the recognition if the money was not given.

The woman officer demanded money to stop the investigation

After that, the district project coordinator Sheela Merawi demanded 10 lakh rupees to stop the investigation and not to file any further complaints. Later, the deal was settled at 4 lakh rupees. Sheela Merawi was caught red-handed on Friday while taking the first installment of 1 lakh rupees in her office. A case has been registered against her under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 2018.

News / National News / Big Action in MP: District Woman Officer Caught Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana

National News

Captain Ajay Singh Yadav Resigned After Defeat of Congress from Haryana

3 hours ago

A Prank played with Salman Khan: A threat to demand a ransom of 5 crores

Bollywood

A Prank played with Salman Khan: A threat to demand a ransom of 5 crores

in 3 hours

NTA’s Notice: No Optional Questions in JEE Mains 2025 Know More Update

Education News

NTA’s Notice: No Optional Questions in JEE Mains 2025 Know More Update

in 3 hours

‘Congress an ally but…’: Sanjay Raut on seat-sharing challenges within INDIA bloc

Political

‘Congress an ally but…’: Sanjay Raut on seat-sharing challenges within INDIA bloc

1 hour ago

Latest National News

5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis

National News

5 more accused arrested in Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Siddique meets Fadnavis

in 4 hours

Jharkhand Election 2024: NDA Reaches Agreement on Seat Sharing, BJP to Contest 68 Seats, AJSU to Contest 10

National News

Jharkhand Election 2024: NDA Reaches Agreement on Seat Sharing, BJP to Contest 68 Seats, AJSU to Contest 10

in 1 hour

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Notification issued for 43 seats in the first phase

in 17 minutes

Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

National News

Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.