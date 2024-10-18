Big Action in MP: District Woman Officer Caught Taking Rs 1 Lakh Bribe

The complainant Dilip Bujhani has alleged that RTI activist Sanjay Mishra was blackmailing him over the recognition of his schools and threatening to cancel the recognition if the money was not given. The woman officer demanded money to stop the investigation After that, the district project coordinator Sheela Merawi demanded 10 lakh rupees to stop the investigation and not to file any further complaints. Later, the deal was settled at 4 lakh rupees. Sheela Merawi was caught red-handed on Friday while taking the first installment of 1 lakh rupees in her office. A case has been registered against her under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 2018.