Bihar By-Poll 2024: Congress Leader Parshuram Tiwari Quits Party, Dealing a Big Blow to the Grand Alliance

Bihar Politics: By-election process is underway for four assembly seats in Bihar. Meanwhile, Congress leader Parshuram Tiwari has resigned from the party.

PatnaOct 24, 2024 / 05:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Bihar By-Poll 2024: Four assembly seats in Bihar are undergoing by-elections. In the meantime, the Grand Alliance has suffered a major blow. Congress leader Parshuram Tiwari has resigned from the party. Parshuram Tiwari has sent his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. It is worth noting that three seats have been allotted to RJD and one seat to CPIML for the by-elections. RJD has fielded its candidates in the Ramgarh, Imamganj, and Belaganj seats, while CPIML has announced its candidate for the Tarari seat. However, Congress does not have any candidate in the by-elections.

Ramgarh’s seat has been allotted to RJD’s Ajit Singh, who is the son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. After his nomination, old Congress leader Parshuram Tiwari, who hails from the same region, has resigned from the party. Notably, Parshuram Tiwari has been associated with Congress for nearly two decades. He has sent his resignation directly to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Parshuram Tiwari has been a Congress candidate from the Ramgarh assembly seat twice in the past. In his statement, he said that the Congress party in Bihar has become a puppet of RJD. The party and the alliance are being run by people who support familyism, and it is no longer possible for him to stay with the party. Therefore, he is resigning from the primary membership of the party.

It is worth noting that the MLAs who have become MPs from Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj seats are undergoing by-elections. Voting for these seats will take place on November 13, and counting will take place on November 23. Candidates can file their nominations till October 25, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 28. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 30.

