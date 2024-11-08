script‘BJP wants country to be run by 2-3 people,’ Rahul Gandhi’s attack ahead of Jharkhand assembly elections | Latest News | Patrika News
‘BJP wants country to be run by 2-3 people,’ Rahul Gandhi’s attack ahead of Jharkhand assembly elections

Gandhi said that the BJP leaders simply want to give all the land and the country’s wealth to a few billionaires.

New DelhiNov 08, 2024 / 03:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi

Simdega (Jharkhand): Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday, ahead of the Jharkhand state elections, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering in the Simdega district of Jharkhand, saying that while he wants the country to be run by a majority, BJP wants to give away all the land to billionaires.
‘Land and Wealth for Billionaires’

Gandhi said that the BJP leaders simply want to give all the land and the country’s wealth to a few billionaires.

“I want that if this country is run, then 90 per cent people should run this country and BJP wants that the country should be run by two to three people – PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Ambani and Adani – and the entire country’s wealth, whether it is your land, forest – everything would be snatched from you and given away to these 10-15 big billionaires,” he said.
Loan Waivers

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has waived off the loans of the elite, he said that they instead blame him when he demands a loan waiver for farmers.

“PM Narendra Modi has waived off the loans of Rs 16 lakh crores of 25 people. You will not find a single tribal, a Dalit or a backward-class person among them,” he said during the meeting.
Double Standards on Loan Waivers: Rahul Gandhi

He added, “When we say that the farmers’ loans should be waived off, then they say, look, Rahul Gandhi is spoiling the habits of farmers. When you waived off their loans, did you not spoil their habits? When you (PM Modi) waived off the loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore then did you not spoil them? They took such a big loan and that was forgiven, but a small farmer who takes Rs 50 thousand loan, then it is said they are spoiling farmers. We want justice. If the nation is to be run, then it will not be run by 2-3 people but by the 90 per cent of people.”
(With ANI Inputs)

