Busting of Drug Smuggling Racket: Main Drug Peddler Arrested, Heroin also Seized

Joint Operation by BSF and Police BSF and Punjab Police launched a joint operation in Dal village of Tarn Taran district, which led to the arrest of a drug smuggler. During interrogation, the suspect provided important information, following which a targeted search was conducted. It is being told that during the special operation, the security forces kept an eye on the suspect’s activities and raided his hideout. During the raid, a large quantity of drugs was recovered, which revealed that the accused was part of a big network.

678 Grams of Heroin Seized After the smuggler’s revelation, a joint search operation was launched in another area. The search team recovered a packet of 678 grams of heroin. The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The department said that this successful recovery showcases the coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab Police. It also highlights the effectiveness of intense interrogation.

Demand for Additional Battalion Deployment You should know that BSF had demanded the deployment of an additional battalion on the Punjab border to stop drone attacks and infiltration from Pakistan. Currently, the force has around 20 battalions, out of which 18 are actively deployed on the border, while the rest are deployed at the Attari Integrated Check Post and Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to meet the requirements of the Kartarpur Corridor.

