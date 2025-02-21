scriptCongress MP Attacked by Masked Men in Assam | Latest News | Patrika News
Congress MP Attacked by Masked Men in Assam

In Nagaon district of Assam, Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers were attacked by a group of masked individuals.

GuwahatiFeb 21, 2025 / 08:55 am

Patrika Desk

Congress MP Rakibul Hussain and his security officers were attacked by a group of masked individuals in Nagaon district, Assam. The attack occurred while the MP was travelling on a scooter to a party meeting. Video footage shows the masked individuals attacking Hussain with cricket bats and pursuing him. During the incident, an attempt was made to disarm one of his security officers.

Two PSOs Sustain Minor Injuries

Providing information about the incident, Assam’s DGP Harmeet Singh stated that no one sustained serious injuries, only minor ones. The SP is personally investigating the incident. Two PSOs received minor injuries. Nagaon SP Swapnil Deka (स्वप्निल डेका) explained that the incident happened when Hussain was going to attend a party meeting.

PSO Forced to Fire

SP Swapnil Deka stated that Hussain travelled by car from Nagaon to Rupahihat. From there, he took a scooter, and after a few kilometres, a gang stopped him. His security officers fired two blank rounds to disperse them. The MP was unharmed in the incident.

Police Investigating to Identify Suspects

Police are examining the video footage to identify the suspects. SP Deka said there were about 60-70 people in the market. They did not have any party banners. Hussain stated that he, his two security officers, and his son Tanjil were travelling on two-wheelers due to fears of an attack on their cars.

