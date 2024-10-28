Connaught Place to Shine Before Diwali, 3,000 Workers Deployed for Clean-up Drive

Officials said that the main objective of this cleanliness drive is to clean the footpaths and alleys of Connaught Place, Sarojini Market, Bangla Market, Gol Market, Khan Market, and Malcha Market, among other areas.

Cleanliness work continues The sanitation team also cleans the footpaths to combat air pollution and the areas around residential colonies, markets, schools, colleges, hospitals, government and non-government buildings, and major public places. So many employees deployed Under the cleanliness drive, similar efforts are being made in Sarojini Nagar and Hoshiyar Singh Marg, where 50 sanitation workers, 20 horticulture workers, and 30 civil engineering personnel have been deployed with water tankers and pressure jetting machines for effective cleanliness.