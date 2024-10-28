scriptConnaught Place to Shine Before Diwali, 3,000 Workers Deployed for Clean-up Drive | Latest News | Patrika News
Connaught Place to Shine Before Diwali, 3,000 Workers Deployed for Clean-up Drive

The New Delhi Municipal Council has launched a special cleanliness drive on the occasion of Diwali. A team of 3,000 employees has been deployed for this purpose.

Oct 28, 2024

The civic agency responsible for the upkeep of the national capital’s heart, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), has deployed around 3,000 employees for a special cleanliness drive before Diwali. The main objective is to clean and beautify commercial centres like Connaught Place.
Officials said that the main objective of this cleanliness drive is to clean the footpaths and alleys of Connaught Place, Sarojini Market, Bangla Market, Gol Market, Khan Market, and Malcha Market, among other areas.

The sanitation team also cleans the footpaths to combat air pollution and the areas around residential colonies, markets, schools, colleges, hospitals, government and non-government buildings, and major public places.

Under the cleanliness drive, similar efforts are being made in Sarojini Nagar and Hoshiyar Singh Marg, where 50 sanitation workers, 20 horticulture workers, and 30 civil engineering personnel have been deployed with water tankers and pressure jetting machines for effective cleanliness.

In the coming days, plans have been made to run cleanliness drives in Khan Market, Malcha Market, Basant Road Market, and Begum Zaidi Market, to ensure continuous commitment to maintaining the cleanliness and attractiveness of commercial areas. Special attention will also be paid to over 300 public toilets in the NDMC area.

