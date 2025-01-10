Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

Weather Observation – Cold Day during past 24 hours till 0830 hours IST of 09.01.2025 Observed Cold Day During past 24 hours till 0830 hours IST of 09.01.2025 #weatherupdate #india #weatherforecast #weathernews #coldday #uttarpradesh@ndmaindia @DDNational… pic.twitter.com/oJGMPlVbsS— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 9, 2025 Delhi Weather Forecast Moderate fog is expected over most parts of Delhi today. Dense fog is likely in some areas. The minimum temperature may be around 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 20 degrees Celsius. Light rain and strong winds are expected on 11 January. Due to this, the maximum temperature may drop to 17 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature to 9 degrees Celsius. Cloudy conditions are expected on 12 January, with light rain or drizzle in the morning. The maximum temperature may be around 18 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 10 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fog is expected from 13 to 15 January. The weather will remain dry. The maximum temperature will be between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius. Moderate fog is expected over most parts of Delhi today. Dense fog is likely in some areas. The minimum temperature may be around 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 20 degrees Celsius. Light rain and strong winds are expected on 11 January. Due to this, the maximum temperature may drop to 17 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature to 9 degrees Celsius. Cloudy conditions are expected on 12 January, with light rain or drizzle in the morning. The maximum temperature may be around 18 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 10 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fog is expected from 13 to 15 January. The weather will remain dry. The maximum temperature will be between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius.

Temperature Overview City Minimum Temperature (°C) Maximum Temperature (°C) Delhi 7 21 Noida 10 18 Ghaziabad 9 17 Patna 12 19 Lucknow 10 17 Jaipur 9 18 Bhopal 8 23 Mumbai 22 34 Jammu 5 17 Kolkata 12 23 Ahmedabad 14 29 Changing Weather in Punjab According to the IMD, the weather in Punjab will be clear today. There is no alert for fog or cold waves. However, the weather may change tomorrow. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms for 11 January. The weather will remain clear from 12 to 15 January.

Haryana Weather Forecast In Haryana, the weather will be clear today. Morning fog will not be a problem. Thunderstorms are also expected on 11 January. Alert Issued for Hilly Areas A yellow alert for cold waves has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir today. The minimum temperature will remain below zero in several hilly areas, including Kukernag, Pahalgam, and Srinagar. In Uttarakhand, the weather will be clear today and tomorrow. Thunderstorms are expected on 11 January. In Himachal Pradesh, dense fog and a cold wave are expected today. The weather may change on 11 January.

Rain Alert for Uttar Pradesh A heavy rain alert has been issued for Uttar Pradesh. In Lucknow, fog will prevail in the morning on Friday, with sunshine during the day. Due to a change in wind direction from Saturday, cloudy conditions and rain are expected. Light rain is also possible on Sunday. The cold will intensify from 13 January.