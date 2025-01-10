Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States
Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile, an increase in cold temperatures accompanied by snowfall is expected in the hilly regions. Punjab is expected to see clear weather, while Uttar Pradesh may experience rainfall.
Weather Update: Several states in northern India are in the grip of severe cold. People are facing considerable difficulties due to fog and cold waves. In Delhi, the nation’s capital, pollution is adding to the concerns alongside the cold. The IMD has issued a rain alert for Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile, snowfall in the mountainous regions has intensified the cold. According to the meteorological department, this cold spell may continue throughout January. Let’s find out what the weather will be like throughout the day.
Delhi Weather Forecast
Moderate fog is expected over most parts of Delhi today. Dense fog is likely in some areas. The minimum temperature may be around 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 20 degrees Celsius. Light rain and strong winds are expected on 11 January. Due to this, the maximum temperature may drop to 17 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature to 9 degrees Celsius. Cloudy conditions are expected on 12 January, with light rain or drizzle in the morning. The maximum temperature may be around 18 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 10 degrees Celsius. Light to moderate fog is expected from 13 to 15 January. The weather will remain dry. The maximum temperature will be between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature between 8 and 9 degrees Celsius.
Temperature Overview
City
Minimum Temperature (°C)
Maximum Temperature (°C)
Delhi
7
21
Noida
10
18
Ghaziabad
9
17
Patna
12
19
Lucknow
10
17
Jaipur
9
18
Bhopal
8
23
Mumbai
22
34
Jammu
5
17
Kolkata
12
23
Ahmedabad
14
29
Changing Weather in Punjab
According to the IMD, the weather in Punjab will be clear today. There is no alert for fog or cold waves. However, the weather may change tomorrow. The IMD has predicted thunderstorms for 11 January. The weather will remain clear from 12 to 15 January.
Haryana Weather Forecast
In Haryana, the weather will be clear today. Morning fog will not be a problem. Thunderstorms are also expected on 11 January.
Alert Issued for Hilly Areas
A yellow alert for cold waves has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir today. The minimum temperature will remain below zero in several hilly areas, including Kukernag, Pahalgam, and Srinagar. In Uttarakhand, the weather will be clear today and tomorrow. Thunderstorms are expected on 11 January. In Himachal Pradesh, dense fog and a cold wave are expected today. The weather may change on 11 January.
Rain Alert for Uttar Pradesh
A heavy rain alert has been issued for Uttar Pradesh. In Lucknow, fog will prevail in the morning on Friday, with sunshine during the day. Due to a change in wind direction from Saturday, cloudy conditions and rain are expected. Light rain is also possible on Sunday. The cold will intensify from 13 January.
Cold Wave to Continue in Bihar
Cold winds will prevail in Bihar. According to the meteorological department, no significant change is expected in this situation for the next three days.
Hailstorm Likely in Rajasthan
In Rajasthan, rain and hailstorms are likely in several parts of the state over the next few days. The meteorological department has issued an orange alert for six districts. Light rain is expected in Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer on Saturday. Heavy rain and hailstorms are possible in parts of Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Alwar on 11 January.