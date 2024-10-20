Diwali Blast Before? Terrorist Conspiracy? CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Delhi

No Casualties Reported in the Blast According to initial reports, there are no casualties reported in the blast, but local residents have expressed concern. People have raised questions about security. After the incident, security has been beefed up in the Prashant Vihar area, and all security agencies are investigating the matter. A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the blast.

Bomb Disposal Squad Arrives at the Scene Rohini DCP Amit Goyal said that experts have been called to investigate the cause of the blast. So far, it is not clear what kind of blast it was. He further said that a team of experts is conducting a thorough investigation and will soon provide more information.