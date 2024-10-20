scriptDiwali Blast Before? Terrorist Conspiracy? CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Delhi | Latest News | Patrika News
Diwali Blast Before? Terrorist Conspiracy? CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Delhi

Delhi: A blast occurred near CRPF School in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi, causing panic among the locals.

New DelhiOct 20, 2024 / 05:31 pm

Patrika Desk

A blast occurred near CRPF School in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi, causing panic among the locals. The incident took place in the morning, and security agencies immediately rushed to the spot. The dog squad, bomb squad, and IGL team arrived at the scene and started investigating the incident. The local police have cordoned off the surrounding area and are checking for any suspicious activity. The blast was so powerful that it created a sense of fear among the residents. The police have appealed to the people to maintain peace and have started taking necessary steps.

No Casualties Reported in the Blast

According to initial reports, there are no casualties reported in the blast, but local residents have expressed concern. People have raised questions about security. After the incident, security has been beefed up in the Prashant Vihar area, and all security agencies are investigating the matter. A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the blast.

Bomb Disposal Squad Arrives at the Scene

Rohini DCP Amit Goyal said that experts have been called to investigate the cause of the blast. So far, it is not clear what kind of blast it was. He further said that a team of experts is conducting a thorough investigation and will soon provide more information.

Blast Near CRPF School in Prashant Vihar

The fire department received information about the blast outside CRPF School in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini at around 7:50 am. Two fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot. However, no information about the fire or damage to the wall has been received so far.

