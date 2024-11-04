scriptEC reschedules by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

EC reschedules by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab

The Election Commission has postponed by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab to November 20 from November 13.

New DelhiNov 04, 2024 / 03:06 pm

Patrika Desk

The decision comes after requests from national and state parties, including INC, BJP, BSP, and RLD, to avoid low voter turnout. National and state parties had requested the EC to shift the dates in these states due to various festivities.
As per Congress, a significant portion of the electorate in the 56-Palakkad AC in Kerala will be engaged in the “Kalpathi Rastholsavam” festival to be celebrated from 13th to 15th November 2024.

As per BJP, BSP and RLD in Uttar Pradesh, people travel three to four days ahead to celebrate Kartik Purnima.
As per request from Congress, in Punjab, the 555th Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is to be celebrated on November 15, and an Akhand Path is to be organised from November 13, onwards.
Notably, the Commission had rescheduled the polling dates in past elections for the convenience of voters and to enhance their participation.

In the Punjab State Elections 2022, the polling day was shifted due to the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti celebration. Similarly in Manipur Assembly Elections 2022, the date of the poll was changed for both phases due to the first phase falling on Sunday.
In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2012, the polling day was changed due to Barawafat; in Mizoram Assembly Elections 2013, the polling and counting date was also changed due to social gatherings and Sunday and in Rajasthan Elections 2023, the poll date changed due to Devuthan Ekadashi and recently in Haryana due to Asoj Amavasya.
One assembly constituency in Kerala, four constituencies in Punjab and nine constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will now go to polls on November 20. The date of Counting and Completion of the Poll of these ACs shall remain unchanged i.e. November 23 and 25, respectively.
(ANI)

