Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, explains why he quit AAP

'This is my own decision'- Gahlot After joining BJP, Kailash Gahlot said, "Some people must be thinking that this decision was taken overnight and under someone's pressure. I want to tell them that I have never done anything under anyone's pressure till date. I am hearing that an attempt is being made to create a narrative that this was done under the pressure of ED and CBI, but all this is false."

After joining the BJP, Kailash Gahlot said that he had joined the AAP with the aim of serving the people of Delhi. However, he felt that the values for which he and others had joined the AAP had been completely compromised. He emphasised that, although these were his words, they reflected the sentiments of countless AAP workers who had joined the party to serve the common man. He further remarked that the ‘Aam Aadmi’ is no longer common but has instead become ‘special’.