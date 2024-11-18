scriptFormer Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, explains why he quit AAP | Latest News | Patrika News
Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, explains why he quit AAP

Kailash Gahlot joins BJP: A day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday.

Nov 18, 2024

Patrika Desk

Kailash Gahlot joins BJP: A day after resigning from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday. Najafgarh MLA Kailash Gahlot resigned from the council of ministers with immediate effect on Sunday and also gave up his primary membership of the AAP. Notably, the Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February next year.

‘This is my own decision’- Gahlot

After joining BJP, Kailash Gahlot said, “Some people must be thinking that this decision was taken overnight and under someone’s pressure. I want to tell them that I have never done anything under anyone’s pressure till date. I am hearing that an attempt is being made to create a narrative that this was done under the pressure of ED and CBI, but all this is false.”
After joining the BJP, Kailash Gahlot said that he had joined the AAP with the aim of serving the people of Delhi. However, he felt that the values for which he and others had joined the AAP had been completely compromised. He emphasised that, although these were his words, they reflected the sentiments of countless AAP workers who had joined the party to serve the common man. He further remarked that the ‘Aam Aadmi’ is no longer common but has instead become ‘special’.

Who is Kailash Gahlot?

Kailash Gahlot was born on March 11, 1974, in a Jat family in Delhi. Kailash graduated from Shri Venkateshwara College, Delhi University (DU). He then pursued a master’s degree in Law. He has been a lawyer in the High Court and the Supreme Court. He has two daughters. Gahlot won the assembly elections from Najafgarh in 2015 and 2020. He held several important portfolios, including Transport, Home, IT, Women and Child Development.

