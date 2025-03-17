scriptGujarat: Priest’s suicide amid temple demolition threat, son alleges harassment | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Gujarat: Priest’s suicide amid temple demolition threat, son alleges harassment

Priest’s Son Releases Video Message Detailing Harassment The son of a priest has released a video message alleging that his father was subjected to mental harassment by the municipality, builders, and some police officers. The alleged harassment stemmed from the group’s desire to demolish the temple.

AhmedabadMar 17, 2025 / 12:06 pm

Patrika Desk

File Image

Gujarat News: A priest’s suicide has come to light in Gujarat. The priest’s son has accused the municipality, builders, and police officials of mentally harassing his father. According to the son, his father committed suicide due to pressure and to save the temple from demolition. Police arrived at the scene after the incident and initiated preliminary action. The entire incident took place in Kubernagar area of the city.

Priest’s Son Releases Video Message

The priest’s son has released a video message. In it, he stated that his father was mentally tormented by the municipality, builders, and some police officials because they wanted to demolish the temple.

Police Deny Claims

Meanwhile, the police and the municipality have denied the claims of the temple’s demolition. Additional Commissioner of Police (G Division), V.N. Yadav, stated that the police were deployed at the request of the municipality. He also said that the allegations made by the priest’s son will be investigated. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Suicide Note Mentions Saving the Temple

The priest wrote a letter before committing suicide. In it, he wrote that he was entrusting the unfinished battle for his temple to his son, Brajesh. He wrote that this land is his birthplace and a sacred place for his family and community.

Municipality Issues Statement

A statement has also been issued by the municipality. The statement mentions that Santoshinagar is located on AMC land in Naroda ward, North Zone area of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Santoshinagar has about 475 residential slums and 22 commercial shops.

Decision to Keep Temple in the Same Location

The municipality stated that the developer of the said project was informed to plan the redevelopment scheme by carving out 1251 square meters of the existing ancient temple known as Santoshi Mata Temple. The municipality also stated in its statement that due to the religious sentiments of the people, it has been decided to keep the temple as it is and in the same location.

News / National News / Gujarat: Priest’s suicide amid temple demolition threat, son alleges harassment

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

National News

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

in 1 hour

PCB’s Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Leads to ₹739 Crore Loss

Sports

PCB’s Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Leads to ₹739 Crore Loss

in 2 hours

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

National News

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

in 3 hours

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

Sports

Yuvraj Singh clashes, then smashes six in fiery IML final!

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

National News

Vaishno Devi Shrine Receives ₹172 Crore and 27 kg Gold in Donations

in 3 hours

OYO Hotels: Last Chance for a Free Stay!

National News

OYO Hotels: Last Chance for a Free Stay!

in 1 hour

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

National News

PM Modi on RSS in podcast: ‘Not easy to understand Sangh,’ tells Lex Fridman

in 1 hour

Police Raid on Holi Night Exposes High-Profile Sex Racket in Mumbai Hotel

National News

Police Raid on Holi Night Exposes High-Profile Sex Racket in Mumbai Hotel

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.