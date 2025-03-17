Gujarat: Priest’s suicide amid temple demolition threat, son alleges harassment

Priest’s Son Releases Video Message The priest’s son has released a video message. In it, he stated that his father was mentally tormented by the municipality, builders, and some police officials because they wanted to demolish the temple.

Police Deny Claims Meanwhile, the police and the municipality have denied the claims of the temple’s demolition. Additional Commissioner of Police (G Division), V.N. Yadav, stated that the police were deployed at the request of the municipality. He also said that the allegations made by the priest’s son will be investigated. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Suicide Note Mentions Saving the Temple The priest wrote a letter before committing suicide. In it, he wrote that he was entrusting the unfinished battle for his temple to his son, Brajesh. He wrote that this land is his birthplace and a sacred place for his family and community.

Municipality Issues Statement A statement has also been issued by the municipality. The statement mentions that Santoshinagar is located on AMC land in Naroda ward, North Zone area of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Santoshinagar has about 475 residential slums and 22 commercial shops.