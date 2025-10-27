India-China Direct Flight Resumes After Five Years, First Indigo Flight Departs from Kolkata to Guangzhou

On this occasion, Qin Yong, China's Deputy Consul General, said that this is a big day for both countries. He stated, "This is a significant improvement in bilateral relations after five years, which we have been waiting for a long time." He described the decision to start the flight as the first positive outcome of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. He added that bilateral relations with India are extremely important for the Chinese side. In recent years, leaders of both countries have shown consensus on many issues. The resumption of direct flight services is the first result of these agreements.