Jalandhar: Six pages of Sri Guru Granth Sahib torn and thrown outside Gurdwara

Initial investigations have revealed that there has been a long-standing dispute between two factions regarding the management of the Gurudwara Sahib. Taking advantage of this situation, someone has carried out this incident. To search for the accused, the police are examining the footage from CCTV cameras around the Gurudwara. The police stated that they will apprehend the accused as soon as possible. Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the incident, several Sikh organizations and members of the Satkar Committee arrived at the scene. They first inspected the situation inside the Gurudwara and then, with full respect, placed the torn pages of the holy scripture back inside the Gurudwara.