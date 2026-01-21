Jalandhar: Six pages of Sri Guru Granth Sahib torn and thrown outside Gurdwara

Guru Granth Sahib (Image: Patrika)
A sensational case has come to light from Jalandhar, Punjab. Here, in the village of Goraya, some anti-social elements have committed an act of disrespect towards the holy scripture of Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The miscreants tore 6 pages of this scripture and threw it outside the Gurudwara. Protests began as soon as the matter came to light. Angry people reached the Gurudwara and started creating a commotion. This led to a tense situation in the area, and a heavy police force was deployed for security.
According to information, this incident occurred around 6 PM on Tuesday. A local woman stated that she had opened the Gurudwara around 5 PM, and everything was normal at that time. Later in the evening, people noticed the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib outside the Gurudwara. As soon as this matter came to light, it spread rapidly to the surrounding villages. Soon, a large number of people from the Sikh community started arriving at the Gurudwara Sahib. People began to protest outside the Gurudwara, which led to rising tensions.
Upon receiving information about the incident, DSP Bharat Masih arrived at the scene with a heavy police force. Security personnel were deployed all around the Gurudwara. During this time, protestors began accusing a person from the village of desecrating Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The police attempted to pacify the people by engaging in dialogue and assured them of appropriate action in the matter. The police immediately registered a case and began an investigation. Some suspects were also taken into custody by the police during this period.
Initial investigations have revealed that there has been a long-standing dispute between two factions regarding the management of the Gurudwara Sahib. Taking advantage of this situation, someone has carried out this incident. To search for the accused, the police are examining the footage from CCTV cameras around the Gurudwara. The police stated that they will apprehend the accused as soon as possible. Meanwhile, upon receiving information about the incident, several Sikh organizations and members of the Satkar Committee arrived at the scene. They first inspected the situation inside the Gurudwara and then, with full respect, placed the torn pages of the holy scripture back inside the Gurudwara.
