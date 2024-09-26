scriptJammu Kashmir: ‘BJP is defaming Muslims on its instructions’- Omar Abdullah | Latest News | Patrika News
Jammu Kashmir: ‘BJP is defaming Muslims on its instructions’- Omar Abdullah

Jammu Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: JKNS Vice President Omar Abdullah said that Muslims are being defamed on every occasion at the behest of the BJP.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 01:58 am

Preparations for the Jammu-Kashmir assembly elections are in full swing. In the meantime, Jammu-Kashmir National Conference (JKNS) Vice President Omar Abdullah addressed people in Ganderbal and targeted the BJP. Omar Abdullah also mentioned UP and Karnataka while attacking the BJP. He also spoke about Yogi Baba and bulldozer action.
The BJP government is targeting Muslims in its states. Omar Abdullah spoke about the condition of Muslims in BJP-ruled states.

The condition of Muslims is bad in BJP-ruled states

‘The way bulldozer action is being taken on Muslims’ houses and shops in UP, the Supreme Court inspected it yesterday and said it is illegal. The way mosques and madrasas are being closed in UP is a fact that cannot be hidden from us. Every time, Muslims are being defamed on the instructions of the BJP. In Karnataka, when the BJP is in power, our mothers and sisters are asked to remove their hijab to attend school and university. We need to save Jammu-Kashmir from those forces that want to create a similar situation here.

