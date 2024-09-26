Jammu Kashmir: ‘BJP is defaming Muslims on its instructions’- Omar Abdullah

The BJP government is targeting Muslims in its states. Omar Abdullah spoke about the condition of Muslims in BJP-ruled states. The condition of Muslims is bad in BJP-ruled states ‘The way bulldozer action is being taken on Muslims’ houses and shops in UP, the Supreme Court inspected it yesterday and said it is illegal. The way mosques and madrasas are being closed in UP is a fact that cannot be hidden from us. Every time, Muslims are being defamed on the instructions of the BJP. In Karnataka, when the BJP is in power, our mothers and sisters are asked to remove their hijab to attend school and university. We need to save Jammu-Kashmir from those forces that want to create a similar situation here.