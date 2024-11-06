scriptJ-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Margi, Lolab, Kupwara.

New DelhiNov 06, 2024 / 10:17 am

Patrika Desk

Representative Image

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Margi, Lolab, Kupwara, an official said on Wednesday morning.

Joint Operation in Margi, Kupwara


“OP Margi, Kupwara: On November 5, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the general area of Margi, Lolab, Kupwara. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued. The operation is in progress,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said on X.

Security Forces Eliminate Terrorists in Bandipora


In another development, security forces have eliminated one terrorist in the ongoing Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora. Further operations are in progress, an official said on Wednesday morning.

“OP Kaitsan, Bandipora. One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation. The operation is in progress,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said on X.

Encounter in Chuntawadi Kaitsan


Earlier on Tuesday, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists.
“Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Kaitsan forest, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora. Contact was established, and a firefight ensued. The operation is in progress,” Chinar Corps, Indian Army said on X.

Arrest of Terrorist Associate in Sopore


In another development on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir police along with 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended one terrorist associate identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani, a resident of Tujar Shareef in J-K’s Sopore, said police.

Recent Terrorist Attacks in the Region


On November 3, twelve people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, police said.
On November 2, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area.
On October 29, security forces neutralized three terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, following an attack on an Army convoy.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.
(With ANI Inputs)

News / National News / J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara

