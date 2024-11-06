J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kupwara

Security Forces Eliminate Terrorists in Bandipora
In another development, security forces have eliminated one terrorist in the ongoing Operation Kaitsan in Bandipora. Further operations are in progress, an official said on Wednesday morning. “OP Kaitsan, Bandipora. One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation. The operation is in progress,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said on X.
Encounter in Chuntawadi Kaitsan
Earlier on Tuesday, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and CRPF in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan, Bandipora after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists.
Arrest of Terrorist Associate in Sopore
In another development on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir police along with 22RR and 92 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) apprehended one terrorist associate identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani, a resident of Tujar Shareef in J-K’s Sopore, said police.
Recent Terrorist Attacks in the Region
On November 3, twelve people, including one woman, were injured in a grenade attack at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and weekly market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, police said.