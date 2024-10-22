scriptKolkata: Junior Doctors End Fast After Two-Hour Meeting with CM, Strike Withdrawn | Latest News | Patrika News
Kolkata: Junior Doctors End Fast After Two-Hour Meeting with CM, Strike Withdrawn

Kolkata: The deadlock arising out of the rape and murder of a lady trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital ended on Monday night.

KolkataOct 22, 2024 / 08:50 am

Patrika Desk

The deadlock arising out of the rape and murder of a lady trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital ended on Monday night. After a nearly two-hour meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna, the agitating junior doctors called off their indefinite fast. They also withdrew their proposed full-scale health strike on Tuesday.

After meeting the CM, the junior doctors held a West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum meeting. Agitating doctor Devasish Halder said that they are ending their indefinite fast on the request of the parents of the victim lady doctor. Still, their movement will continue to ensure justice for the victim and improve the state’s health system. They will hold a grand convention on Saturday and decide their future strategy. He added that they were not aware that the meeting was being broadcast live.

Health Secretary Not to be Removed

It is learnt that during the meeting, the CM rejected the demand for the removal of the state’s health secretary and assured the doctors that most of their demands would be considered.

