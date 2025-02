Facility to reach the ghats From all stations of the division, a train is running every 4 minutes to ensure that devotees do not have to wait to take a holy bath. At one time, a special train (Mahakumbh Special Train) carries 3780 passengers from Bhopal and nearby stations.

At stations like Prayagraj Junction, Chheoki, Naini, Subedarganj, Prayag, Phaphamau, Rambag, and Jhūnsī, passengers are being provided with facilities to reach the ghats for the holy bath. Passengers can use the railway helpline 139 and online facilities for more information.