National News

Maharashtra assembly elections: CM Shinde thanks BJP high command as victory bells ring for Mahayuti

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the BJP high command for their support in prioritising Maharashtra.

Nov 23, 2024 / 02:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Polls Result Live
Mumbai (Maharashtra): With the Mahayuti alliance inching closer to a huge victory and all set to form the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the BJP high command for their support in prioritising Maharashtra.
Speaking about the alliance’s success, Shinde said, “I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, Nadda ji – all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that I have been proven right about what I had said that we will win 200 seats. We (Mahayuti) fought like a team…”
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti alliance approached a landslide victory in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Earlier, CM Shinde stated that the alliance would collectively decide on the Chief Minister’s face once the final results are declared. “Let the final results come in… Then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the CM),” he said.
Celebrations erupted at Shinde’s residence in Thane, where Shiv Sena workers cheered, and bouquets arrived. His son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, celebrated with fellow party members. “As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory,” Shrikant said.
BJP leader Vikas Pathak said, “We were expecting over 160 seats for Mahayuti, and that is exactly how it’s shaping up. The lead could increase further. This year has been significant for BJP. On its strength, the BJP is crossing 100 seats, and a Mahayuti Chief Minister is set to take office.”
Pathak noted the enthusiasm among workers but emphasised that final celebrations would begin after results were confirmed.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar celebrated in Baramati, leading by over 15,000 votes. At Devagiri, NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare, joined supporters to mark the victory.
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate admitted, “Maharashtra election results are opposite to our (Congress’) expectations. There is no doubt we could have done better.”

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut dismissed the results, claiming, “This cannot be the decision of the people of Maharashtra.”
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised the opposition for “making excuses” and praised PM Modi’s leadership, stating that Maharashtra would have a government with a huge majority.

All eyes are now on who will assume the Chief Minister’s position.
(ANI)

