Maharashtra: Last Day to Persuade Rebels, 11 from Mahayuti and 15 from MVA in the Fray

Maharashtra: With the withdrawal of nominations coming to an end, the picture of the election arena has become clear.

Nov 05, 2024

With the withdrawal of nominations coming to an end, the picture of the election arena has become clear. Both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA tried to persuade their rebels until the last minute but did not achieve complete success. 11 rebels from Mahayuti and 15 from MVA are still in the fray. These rebels will impact the electoral prospects of their respective parties in this closely contested state. A total of 8,272 candidates are now in the fray for the 288 seats in the state, with voting scheduled for November 20.

14 Rebels from Mahayuti, Including Former MP, Withdraw

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit), persuaded 13 of its rebels to withdraw their nominations. Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty withdrew his nomination from the Borivali seat, while former minister Vishwajit Gaikwad withdrew from the Udragir seat. Shetty said that he had filed his nomination to protest against the party’s decision, but Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde persuaded him to withdraw.
It is worth noting that the NCP and Shiv Sena, both part of the Mahayuti alliance, are contesting against each other on seven seats, including the key Mankhurd Shivajinagar seat, where NCP’s Nawab Malik is contesting.

MVA’s Rebels

The MVA alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav), and NCP (Sharad), persuaded its rebels to withdraw their nominations on only three seats – Bhaykhala, Kalyan East, and Kolhapur North. However, 15 rebels from the alliance are still in the fray. In Kolhapur North, the Congress persuaded Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati to withdraw her nomination at the last minute.

Manoj Jarange Withdraws Candidature

On the last day of the withdrawal of nominations, Maratha community activist Manoj Jarange, who was demanding reservation for the community, did a U-turn and announced that he would not support any candidate or party in the Maharashtra assembly elections. He asked his supporters, who had filed nominations, to withdraw their papers. Jarange said that the Maratha community would decide who to support and who to defeat.

MNS Chief’s Son-to-Face Challenge

Despite pressure from the party leadership, Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Sada Sarvankar from the Maha assembly constituency refused to withdraw his nomination. He will now face a challenge from MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray. The BJP is considering supporting the MNS candidate in this constituency, but the Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate refused to back down.

