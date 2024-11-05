Maharashtra: Last Day to Persuade Rebels, 11 from Mahayuti and 15 from MVA in the Fray

14 Rebels from Mahayuti, Including Former MP, Withdraw The Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit), persuaded 13 of its rebels to withdraw their nominations. Former BJP MP Gopal Shetty withdrew his nomination from the Borivali seat, while former minister Vishwajit Gaikwad withdrew from the Udragir seat. Shetty said that he had filed his nomination to protest against the party’s decision, but Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde persuaded him to withdraw.

It is worth noting that the NCP and Shiv Sena, both part of the Mahayuti alliance, are contesting against each other on seven seats, including the key Mankhurd Shivajinagar seat, where NCP’s Nawab Malik is contesting.

MVA’s Rebels The MVA alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav), and NCP (Sharad), persuaded its rebels to withdraw their nominations on only three seats – Bhaykhala, Kalyan East, and Kolhapur North. However, 15 rebels from the alliance are still in the fray. In Kolhapur North, the Congress persuaded Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati to withdraw her nomination at the last minute.

Manoj Jarange Withdraws Candidature On the last day of the withdrawal of nominations, Maratha community activist Manoj Jarange, who was demanding reservation for the community, did a U-turn and announced that he would not support any candidate or party in the Maharashtra assembly elections. He asked his supporters, who had filed nominations, to withdraw their papers. Jarange said that the Maratha community would decide who to support and who to defeat.