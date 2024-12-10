Opposition submits no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Confrontation between Dhankhar and opposition leaders According to news agency PTI sources, a confrontation had taken place between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and opposition leaders in August as well. At that time, the opposition parties had gathered the support of 20 MPs required for a no-confidence motion against him. However, the matter was later put on the back burner. The opposition parties have presented a proposal in the Rajya Sabha under Article 67-b of the Constitution, demanding the removal of the Vice President. According to news agency PTI sources, a confrontation had taken place between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and opposition leaders in August as well. At that time, the opposition parties had gathered the support of 20 MPs required for a no-confidence motion against him. However, the matter was later put on the back burner. The opposition parties have presented a proposal in the Rajya Sabha under Article 67-b of the Constitution, demanding the removal of the Vice President.

These leaders submitted the proposal to the Secretary-General Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Jairam Ramesh, along with TMC’s Nadimul Haque and Sagarika Ghosh, submitted the proposal to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha. This proposal has been brought to demand the removal of the Vice President, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. However, no floor leaders of any party, including Sonia Gandhi, have signed this proposal.

Jairam Ramesh has accused the Rajya Sabha Chairman of bias towards the opposition in the conduct of House proceedings. The opposition parties, in their no-confidence motion, alleged that they are being denied the chance to speak. They cited an incident from the previous day, alleging that while members of the Treasury Bench were allowed to speak, opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge was interrupted.