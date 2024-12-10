scriptOpposition submits no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar | Opposition submits no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

Amidst the ongoing ruckus in the Parliament, the opposition has united against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

New DelhiDec 10, 2024 / 04:10 pm

Patrika Desk

No Confidence Motion Against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

No Confidence Motion Against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

No Confidence Motion Against Jagdeep Dhankhar: Amidst the ongoing ruckus in the Parliament, the opposition has united against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition has submitted a no-confidence motion against Jagdeep Dhankhar. The opposition alliance has submitted a proposal to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha at 1:37 pm, which has been signed by around 70 opposition MPs. The SPA, TMC, and AAP are part of this alliance.
vice president jagdeep dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Confrontation between Dhankhar and opposition leaders

According to news agency PTI sources, a confrontation had taken place between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and opposition leaders in August as well. At that time, the opposition parties had gathered the support of 20 MPs required for a no-confidence motion against him. However, the matter was later put on the back burner. The opposition parties have presented a proposal in the Rajya Sabha under Article 67-b of the Constitution, demanding the removal of the Vice President.

These leaders submitted the proposal to the Secretary-General

Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Jairam Ramesh, along with TMC’s Nadimul Haque and Sagarika Ghosh, submitted the proposal to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha. This proposal has been brought to demand the removal of the Vice President, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. However, no floor leaders of any party, including Sonia Gandhi, have signed this proposal.
Jairam Ramesh has accused the Rajya Sabha Chairman of bias towards the opposition in the conduct of House proceedings. The opposition parties, in their no-confidence motion, alleged that they are being denied the chance to speak. They cited an incident from the previous day, alleging that while members of the Treasury Bench were allowed to speak, opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge was interrupted.

News / National News / Opposition submits no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

National News

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

in 5 hours

Shaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister

National News

Shaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister

in 3 hours

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

National News

Weather Update: Light Cold Wave to Sweep Plains as Hill Snowfall Chills Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

2 hours ago

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

National News

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

2 hours ago

Latest National News

Shaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister

National News

Shaktikanta Das to Retire Today, Thanks PM Modi and Finance Minister

in 3 hours

Bomb Attack Outside Pub Bar: NIA Team Joins Investigation, Two Suspects Detained

National News

Bomb Attack Outside Pub Bar: NIA Team Joins Investigation, Two Suspects Detained

in 3 hours

Drone Found in High-Security Jail Housing 145 Notorious Criminals, Including Bishnoi and Anandpal Gang Members

National News

Drone Found in High-Security Jail Housing 145 Notorious Criminals, Including Bishnoi and Anandpal Gang Members

in 2 hours

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

National News

Rising Rajasthan: Day Two Events Today with Sikkim Governor’s Participation – Full Schedule Shared

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.