Owaisi responds to Devendra Fadnavis’ comment: ‘He will not become the Chief Minister’

Fadnavis attacked Talking to media persons, Owaisi said, “Now he (Devendra Fadnavis) is not going to become the Chief Minister. His dreams are going to be shattered… They are united only for show, from inside they are only pulling each other’s legs, I know this.” Owaisi said this while campaigning for AIMIM candidate Imtiyaz Jaleel in the Aurangabad East assembly seat.

Fadnavis had said “Vote jihad” While campaigning for Mahayuti candidates on Saturday, Fadnavis had said that “vote jihad” should be countered with “dharma yudh” of votes. He also said that no one can change the name of a city. Aurangabad’s name was changed to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which is named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s successor.

BJP releases manifesto Meanwhile, the BJP released its manifesto on Sunday, promising 25 assurances to the people of the state if it comes to power again. The BJP’s manifesto, released by Amit Shah and other leaders in Mumbai, promises to give Rs 2,100 to women every month, a 20% subsidy on MSP, a loan waiver of up to Rs 15,000 for farmers, stability in essential commodity prices, and a reduction in electricity bills.

The state assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. The opposition MVA alliance, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, is trying to wrest power from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, BJP, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar. In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena won 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena won 63, and Congress won 42 seats.