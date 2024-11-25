scriptParliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his customary address to media persons ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the House, took a dig at the Opposition parties.

New DelhiNov 25, 2024 / 11:37 am

Patrika Desk

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Monday adjourned till 12 noon, shortly after the Lower House of Parliament commenced proceedings on day one of the 2024 Winter Session. Speaker of the House, Om Birla, adjourned the House to noon today.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X that as the Parliament session begins, the first step the government should take is to have a detailed discussion on the Adani saga, which has the potential to tarnish India’s image on the global stage, on Monday.
“This is what the INDIA bloc parties demand today, for the hard-earned investments of crores of retail investors are at stake,” Kharge said. “We do not need monopolies and cartels to run this country. We need healthy, market-driven competition in the private sector, which facilitates equal opportunities, employment, and equitable distribution of wealth, catering to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of India,” he added.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his customary address to media persons ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the House, took a dig at the Opposition parties, saying that those rejected by the people during elections try to disrupt proceedings of the House as well.
“Those rejected 80-90 times by people do not allow discussions in Parliament. They do not understand people’s aspirations. I hope new members from every party get a chance in the Winter Session of Parliament to share their ideas,” the Prime Minister said.
The PM also mentioned how this session of Parliament is a special one as the 75th anniversary of the Constitution will be celebrated on November 26.

“The last phase of 2024 is underway, and the country is preparing for 2025. This Session of Parliament is special in several ways and the most important thing is the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution. Tomorrow, in the Samvidhan Sadan, everyone will celebrate the 75th year of our Constitution,” he said during his address.
The PM also took to X to post a video of his address and posted, “I hope it is productive and filled with constructive debates and discussions.”

(ANI)

News / National News / Parliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

National News

Parliament Winter Session 2024: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

in 4 hours

Accident: Parents die on the way; 7-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter left waiting at home

Special

Accident: Parents die on the way; 7-year-old son, 5-year-old daughter left waiting at home

in 5 hours

Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay Kohli’s fake photo goes viral, fans react angrily

Bollywood

Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay Kohli’s fake photo goes viral, fans react angrily

in 3 hours

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Top names in action on Day 2 – when and where to watch live for free

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Congress MP set to move adjournment motion to discuss Adani’s indictment

National News

Congress MP set to move adjournment motion to discuss Adani’s indictment

in 2 hours

‘Unprecedented victory…no dispute on CM face’: Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra results

National News

‘Unprecedented victory…no dispute on CM face’: Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra results

2 days ago

Maharashtra assembly elections: CM Shinde thanks BJP high command as victory bells ring for Mahayuti

National News

Maharashtra assembly elections: CM Shinde thanks BJP high command as victory bells ring for Mahayuti

2 days ago

Jharkhand Elections: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes lead, crosses halfway mark; BJP-led NDA trails

National News

Jharkhand Elections: JMM-led INDIA bloc takes lead, crosses halfway mark; BJP-led NDA trails

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.