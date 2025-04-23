scriptPIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra | Latest News | Patrika News
PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra

Pahalgam Attack: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which occurred the previous day, resulted in the death of 28 people.

Apr 23, 2025 / 01:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Pahalgam Terror Attack: The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has been strongly condemned not only within India but also internationally. Terrorists dressed in army uniforms opened fire on a group of tourists. This attack resulted in the death of 28 people, including two foreign tourists. The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the country, with people taking to the streets in many parts of the valley to protest and demand strict action. Meanwhile, reports indicate that a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court regarding the Pahalgam attack.

Demand for the Safety of Amarnath Yatris

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday (23 April, 2025) concerning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The petition demands measures to ensure the safety of tourists and also calls for the protection of Amarnath Yatris (Amarnath pilgrims).

Tourists Eager to Leave Kashmir

Following the terrorist attack, fear has gripped tourists in Kashmir. Many are desperate to leave, but landslides have blocked several routes, causing significant difficulties.

Two Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter; Operation Ongoing

Security forces achieved a significant success in Baramulla, eliminating two terrorists in an encounter. The Indian Army announced this on social media on Wednesday. This operation followed a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Large Quantity of Weapons and Ammunition Seized

The army stated that on Wednesday, two to three terrorists attempted to infiltrate from the general area of Sarjivan in Uri Nala, Baramulla. Heavy firing ensued between security forces and the terrorists, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-related materials were recovered from the terrorists.

