PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra

Demand for the Safety of Amarnath Yatris A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday (23 April, 2025) concerning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The petition demands measures to ensure the safety of tourists and also calls for the protection of Amarnath Yatris (Amarnath pilgrims).
Tourists Eager to Leave Kashmir Following the terrorist attack, fear has gripped tourists in Kashmir. Many are desperate to leave, but landslides have blocked several routes, causing significant difficulties.
Two Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter; Operation Ongoing Security forces achieved a significant success in Baramulla, eliminating two terrorists in an encounter. The Indian Army announced this on social media on Wednesday. This operation followed a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Large Quantity of Weapons and Ammunition Seized The army stated that on Wednesday, two to three terrorists attempted to infiltrate from the general area of Sarjivan in Uri Nala, Baramulla. Heavy firing ensued between security forces and the terrorists, resulting in the killing of two terrorists. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and other war-related materials were recovered from the terrorists.