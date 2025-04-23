PIL Filed in Supreme Court After Pahalgam Attack Threatens Amarnath Yatra

Demand for the Safety of Amarnath Yatris A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday (23 April, 2025) concerning the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The petition demands measures to ensure the safety of tourists and also calls for the protection of Amarnath Yatris (Amarnath pilgrims).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims

Tourists Eager to Leave Kashmir

Following the terrorist attack, fear has gripped tourists in Kashmir. Many are desperate to leave, but landslides have blocked several routes, causing significant difficulties.

Indian Army personnel arrive at Baisaran meadow, where the terrorist attack took place yesterday that left several people dead and many injured.

Two Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter; Operation Ongoing

Security forces achieved a significant success in Baramulla, eliminating two terrorists in an encounter. The Indian Army announced this on social media on Wednesday. This operation followed a day after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.