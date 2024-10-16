PM Modi extends wishes to Omar Abdullah on becoming CM of Jammu Kashmir

Omar Abdullah’s historic swearing-in Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. L-G Manoj Saxena administered the oath of office to Abdullah and his council of ministers at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Challenges of being CM of a Union Territory Before the oath-taking ceremony, Omar said that he looked forward to working in cooperation with the Union government but acknowledged that being the CM of a Union Territory has its challenges. “I hope that the status of a union territory is a temporary one. We look forward to working in cooperation with the government of India to resolve the people’s problems,” he stated.

Restoring statehood a priority Omar Abdullah expressed his desire to see the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised that this would be the best way to address the region’s challenges and aspirations.

Cabinet ministers sworn in alongside Omar National Conference MLA from Mendhar Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar from Rafiabad, Sakina Itoo from DH Pora, and Surinder Kumar Chowdhary were also administered the oath by LG Sinha as ministers in the Cabinet.

This came after the Congress-National Conference secured 48 seats, with the NC winning 42 and the Congress only six seats in the Jammu Kashmir assembly elections. (With ANI Inputs)