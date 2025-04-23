Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, Returns to India

Among the deceased are two foreign tourists. Heavy security forces have been deployed in and around the incident site. A search operation is also underway. The administration has warned of strict action against the perpetrators. The Presidents of Russia and the USA have also expressed their condolences over the incident.

PM Modi Returns to India Following this barbaric terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India. PM Narendra Modi, taking a strong stance on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stated, “Whoever is behind this attack will not be spared.” Following his return to India, a high-level meeting is expected to be held under PM Modi’s chairmanship to discuss eliminating terrorists. PM Modi will participate in the Cabinet’s security-related meeting (CCS Meeting) on Wednesday (23 April).

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Delhi after cutting short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in view of the Pulwama terrorist attack. (Source: ANIDD) pic.twitter.com/txchL6bvYN— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 23, 2025 US President Expresses Grief US President Donald Trump expressed grief and strongly condemned the deaths of tourists in the Pulwama terrorist attack. Trump wrote in his post, “Concerning news from Kashmir. America stands firmly with India against terrorism. We pray for the peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. Our full support and deepest condolences to PM Modi and the wonderful people of India.” US President Donald Trump expressed grief and strongly condemned the deaths of tourists in the Pulwama terrorist attack. Trump wrote in his post, “Concerning news from Kashmir. America stands firmly with India against terrorism. We pray for the peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. Our full support and deepest condolences to PM Modi and the wonderful people of India.”