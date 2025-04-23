scriptPahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, Returns to India | PPM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, Returns to India; High-Level Meeting on Terrorist Crackdown Planned | Latest News | Patrika News
Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit, Returns to India

PM Modi will attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 23 April.

Apr 23, 2025

Patrika Desk

On Tuesday, terrorists targeted innocent people in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in an act of hatred. The death toll from the indiscriminate firing of 50 rounds has now reached 27. This attack has raised concerns not only in India but also globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Saudi Arabia, has altered his schedule and is returning to India shortly.
Among the deceased are two foreign tourists. Heavy security forces have been deployed in and around the incident site. A search operation is also underway. The administration has warned of strict action against the perpetrators. The Presidents of Russia and the USA have also expressed their condolences over the incident.

PM Modi Returns to India

Following this barbaric terrorist attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India has cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India. PM Narendra Modi, taking a strong stance on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, stated, “Whoever is behind this attack will not be spared.” Following his return to India, a high-level meeting is expected to be held under PM Modi’s chairmanship to discuss eliminating terrorists. PM Modi will participate in the Cabinet’s security-related meeting (CCS Meeting) on Wednesday (23 April).

US President Expresses Grief

US President Donald Trump expressed grief and strongly condemned the deaths of tourists in the Pulwama terrorist attack. Trump wrote in his post, “Concerning news from Kashmir. America stands firmly with India against terrorism. We pray for the peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. Our full support and deepest condolences to PM Modi and the wonderful people of India.”

Russia Also Condemns the Attack

Russia has strongly objected to the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov expressed condolences to the people and government of India over the terrorist attack on tourists in Pulwama. He tweeted, “Russia stands firmly with India.”

