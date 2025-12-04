Putin Stays in a ₹170 Crore Palace: Inside the 36-Room Royal Guest House Spread Over 8.2 Acres

This complex, spread over 8.2 acres, is as magnificent from the inside as it is from the outside. The entire building includes 36 grand rooms, several meeting halls, a magnificent central hall, and a long dining hall, where important international agreements have been made over the years. This is why, whenever a major diplomatic event takes place in India—whether it's a bilateral talk between prime ministers or the welcome of a head of state—Hyderabad House is the first name that comes to mind as a venue.