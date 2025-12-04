4 December 2025,

Thursday

National News

Putin Stays in a ₹170 Crore Palace: Inside the 36-Room Royal Guest House Spread Over 8.2 Acres

The most unique feature of Hyderabad House is its butterfly-shaped design. Spread across 8.2 acres, the complex is grand. The entire building includes 36 spacious rooms, several meeting halls, a magnificent central hall, and a long dining hall.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Image: Patrika

Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House: The historic building where Russian President Vladimir Putin is being welcomed and major meetings are taking place during his visit to India is Hyderabad House – Delhi's most magnificent and prestigious state guest house. This royal complex, valued at approximately ₹170 crore, has a history as old as the architectural heritage etched on its walls. Spread over 8.2 acres, the building has a total of 36 grand rooms, where a unique blend of royal grandeur and Indian diplomacy can still be witnessed today.

Nizams' Palace, Now India's Diplomatic Hub

Hyderabad House was originally built for Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of Hyderabad, who was once considered the richest man in the world. The building was constructed in the 1920s and its design was prepared by Sir Edwin Lutyens, the architect of Lutyens' Delhi.

Today, this is the place where India hosts leaders of the world's most powerful nations and major historical decisions are made. After independence, the Indian government began using this building for formal meetings, high-level talks, and international agreements. Today, it is considered the most prestigious symbol of India's diplomacy.

Butterfly Design and a Glimpse of Mughal Grandeur

The most unique feature of Hyderabad House is its butterfly-shaped design, which Lutyens created keeping the Nizam's royal taste in mind. In the centre of the building is a large dome, surrounded by grand arched halls, dining rooms, and drawing rooms.

The blend of white and yellow marble, Mughal-style carvings, and European architecture sets it apart from other buildings in Delhi. Its high ceilings, heavy wooden doors, and long corridors still preserve the royal grandeur of yesteryears.

36 Rooms, Presentation Hall, and Royal Dining Space

This complex, spread over 8.2 acres, is as magnificent from the inside as it is from the outside. The entire building includes 36 grand rooms, several meeting halls, a magnificent central hall, and a long dining hall, where important international agreements have been made over the years. This is why, whenever a major diplomatic event takes place in India—whether it's a bilateral talk between prime ministers or the welcome of a head of state—Hyderabad House is the first name that comes to mind as a venue.

Why Was This Venue Chosen to Host Putin?

Russian President Putin's visit to India is considered very important in terms of defence, energy, and strategic cooperation between the two countries. In such a scenario, the selection of Hyderabad House indicates the level of priority India is giving to this meeting. This building is perfectly suitable in terms of security, protocol, and confidentiality. Moreover, its historical significance and diplomatic tradition make it an ideal place to host top-level foreign guests.

Symbol of India's Pride and Diplomacy

For the last 100 years, Hyderabad House has been a witness to Indian heritage, pride, and foreign policy. From the luxury of the Nizams to the diplomacy of modern India—this palace has played its important role in every era.

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 09:38 pm

