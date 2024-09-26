Dalit leader gets offer from BJP amidst Sachin Pilot’s visit to Haryana, says – our party…

Pilot says – Change will come Congress leader Sachin Pilot campaigned for Congress candidate Chiranjeev Rao in the Rewari Assembly constituency. There was enthusiasm among Congress workers. The pilot was warmly welcomed with a turban and garland. He also addressed a massive public meeting. Talking to journalists, Sachin Pilot said, “Everyone’s support is being received. The enthusiasm and eagerness among the people here indicate that they want change. The people of Haryana have given 10 years to the BJP. There was a double-engine government of the BJP in the center and the state, but it completely failed. So, there will be a change, and if all records are broken, it won’t be surprising.”

What does Pilot say about factionalism? Rejecting the allegations of factionalism, Pilot said that the Congress party has full faith in its workers. The party is taking all leaders together. No matter how hard the BJP tries, our party will remain united. All will fight the election together, and the Congress party will get a thumping majority in this election. It is worth mentioning that elections are to be held for 90 assembly seats in Haryana. Voting will take place on October 5, and the counting will be done on October 24.