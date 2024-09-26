scriptDalit leader gets offer from BJP amidst Sachin Pilot’s visit to Haryana, says – our party… | Latest News | Patrika News
Dalit leader gets offer from BJP amidst Sachin Pilot’s visit to Haryana, says – our party…

Haryana Politics: Refuting the allegations of factionalism, Sachin Pilot said that no matter how hard the BJP tries, our party will remain united.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 03:21 am

Patrika Desk

As the Haryana Assembly elections approach, all political parties are gathering in the state. In this sequence, Rajasthan’s former Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot also reached Rewari on Sunday. He addressed a massive public meeting in support of the Congress candidate in Rewari. During this, he said that after the Congress government is formed in Haryana, the first task will be to conduct a caste census.

Pilot says – Change will come

Congress leader Sachin Pilot campaigned for Congress candidate Chiranjeev Rao in the Rewari Assembly constituency. There was enthusiasm among Congress workers. The pilot was warmly welcomed with a turban and garland. He also addressed a massive public meeting. Talking to journalists, Sachin Pilot said, “Everyone’s support is being received. The enthusiasm and eagerness among the people here indicate that they want change. The people of Haryana have given 10 years to the BJP. There was a double-engine government of the BJP in the center and the state, but it completely failed. So, there will be a change, and if all records are broken, it won’t be surprising.”

What does Pilot say about factionalism?

Rejecting the allegations of factionalism, Pilot said that the Congress party has full faith in its workers. The party is taking all leaders together. No matter how hard the BJP tries, our party will remain united. All will fight the election together, and the Congress party will get a thumping majority in this election. It is worth mentioning that elections are to be held for 90 assembly seats in Haryana. Voting will take place on October 5, and the counting will be done on October 24.

Why was a 9-year-old CM removed?

Congress leader Sachin Pilot termed the caste census as necessary, saying that we have promised that after the government is formed, the first task will be to conduct a caste census. Targeting the BJP, Sachin Pilot said, “A person who was the CM for 9 years, what was the reason for removing him from here? In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won 5 out of 10 seats in Haryana. This indicates what the public mood will be in the coming time?”

