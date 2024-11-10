Tank became a grave! Three people from the same family died a painful death, chaos in the area

Iron tool fell into the septic tank It is worth mentioning that in this heart-wrenching incident, Punit Yadav, a 35-year-old man, died first due to suffocation in the septic tank. After this, his wife went inside to save him and died as well.

Three people from the same family died due to suffocation Punit Yadav’s wife died trying to pull her husband out of the tank, and then his brother-in-law also died trying to save them. In this way, all three died one by one. The family is in a state of mourning due to this incident. The locals are consoling the family members of the deceased.

Identification of the deceased The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Punit Yadav, his 33-year-old wife Shako Devi, and his 45-year-old brother-in-law Dina Nath Yadav. Meanwhile, after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took out all the bodies from the tank with the help of local people, but by then, all three had died.