Tank became a grave! Three people from the same family died a painful death, chaos in the area

National News

Bhagalpur News: A painful accident has come to light in Bhagalpur, Bihar, where three people from the same family have died. All three died one by one within 15 minutes.

PatnaNov 10, 2024 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Bhagalpur News: A painful accident has come to light in Bhagalpur, Bihar, where three people from the same family have died. All three died one by one within 15 minutes. The deceased include the husband, wife, and brother-in-law. This incident is said to have taken place in the Modinagar area of Jagdishpur police station. According to the information, an iron tool fell into the septic tank while installing a pipe, and this accident occurred while trying to remove it. After this, the people who reached the spot informed the police.

Iron tool fell into the septic tank

It is worth mentioning that in this heart-wrenching incident, Punit Yadav, a 35-year-old man, died first due to suffocation in the septic tank. After this, his wife went inside to save him and died as well.

Three people from the same family died due to suffocation

Punit Yadav’s wife died trying to pull her husband out of the tank, and then his brother-in-law also died trying to save them. In this way, all three died one by one. The family is in a state of mourning due to this incident. The locals are consoling the family members of the deceased.

Identification of the deceased

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Punit Yadav, his 33-year-old wife Shako Devi, and his 45-year-old brother-in-law Dina Nath Yadav. Meanwhile, after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took out all the bodies from the tank with the help of local people, but by then, all three had died.

Family members and children are in a state of mourning

After this, the police have taken possession of all the bodies and are investigating further. On the other hand, the family members of the deceased are in a state of mourning. This incident has caused a stir in the area. The family members and children of the deceased are in a state of mourning. The local police team is also present at the spot and is investigating the entire matter, and they are also gathering information from the people gathered there.

