Mobile: Police Recovered 2 Crore Rupees Worth of 591 Stolen Mobile Phones, People Said – Thank You

Stolen mobile phones were recovered and people expressed gratitude and praised the police’s efforts.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:04 am

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate achieved a significant milestone by recovering 591 stolen mobile phones worth 2 crore rupees in just 25 days. The Rachakonda Commissionerate stated on Thursday that this was part of a special campaign launched by Police Commissioner G. Sudhir Babu, IPS to tackle the growing number of mobile phone thefts and losses.
This recovery was made possible through the use of the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal, which allows the police to track and locate stolen mobile phones. According to the Commissionerate, three CCS (Central Crime Stations) – LB Nagar, Malkajgiri, and Bhongir – were formed to work on this initiative, with each station having a special team.
Under the leadership of M. Srinivasulu, Additional DCP Crime, the teams recovered 591 mobile phones, with LB Nagar CCS recovering the most (339), followed by Malkajgiri (149) and Bhongir (103). The statement said that this year, the Rachakonda Police have recovered a total of 3,213 mobile phones, which is the second-highest in the state after Hyderabad. On Thursday, Police Commissioner G. Sudhir Babu handed over the recovered mobile phones to their rightful owners and sought their feedback on the police’s efforts. The owners expressed gratitude and praised the police’s work. According to the Commissioner, the Commissioner appreciated the efforts of his team, including V. Arvind Babu, DCP Crime, and the special teams of each CCS, and directed them to continue their efforts.

