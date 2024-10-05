Cyber Frauds: No More Fear of Cybercriminals, Government Launches New System to Stop Fake Calls

International Fake Calls to be Identified Because of the growing threat, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched an advanced system in collaboration with telecom service providers (TSPs) to identify and block international fake calls before they reach Indian telecom customers.

System to be Implemented in Two Phases The system will be implemented in two phases. Firstly, at the TSP level, to block fake calls originating from their own customers’ phone numbers, and secondly, at the central level, to block fake calls originating from other TSPs’ customers’ numbers.

Central System to be Launched Soon So far, all four TSPs have successfully implemented this system. Almost one-third of the 4.5 million spoof calls have been blocked from entering the Indian telecom network. In the next phase, a centralized system will be included, which will eliminate the remaining spoof calls from all TSPs. It is expected to be launched soon.

Criminals Adopting New Methods However, fraudsters are adopting new methods to deceive people. The Department of Telecommunications is taking steps to ensure the security of telecom users by reporting these new methods and taking prompt action. In this era of rapidly evolving technology, the Department of Telecommunications has taken several steps to secure and protect the telecom ecosystem.