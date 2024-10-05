scriptCyber Frauds: No More Fear of Cybercriminals, Government Launches New System to Stop Fake Calls | Latest News | Patrika News
Cyber Frauds: No More Fear of Cybercriminals, Government Launches New System to Stop Fake Calls

Oct 05, 2024

Patrika Desk

In recent days, citizens have been receiving fraudulent calls that appear to be from Indian mobile numbers, but are made by cybercriminals operating from abroad. These criminals tamper with the Calling Line Identification (CLI) to hide the actual origin of the call. As a result, the calls appear to be coming from Indian numbers, when in fact they are being made from abroad. These fake calls include threats of mobile number blocking, digital arrests, and scams involving the impersonation of government officials. People fall prey to these scams by following the instructions given in these calls and making payments.

International Fake Calls to be Identified

Because of the growing threat, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has launched an advanced system in collaboration with telecom service providers (TSPs) to identify and block international fake calls before they reach Indian telecom customers.

System to be Implemented in Two Phases

The system will be implemented in two phases. Firstly, at the TSP level, to block fake calls originating from their own customers’ phone numbers, and secondly, at the central level, to block fake calls originating from other TSPs’ customers’ numbers.

Central System to be Launched Soon

So far, all four TSPs have successfully implemented this system. Almost one-third of the 4.5 million spoof calls have been blocked from entering the Indian telecom network. In the next phase, a centralized system will be included, which will eliminate the remaining spoof calls from all TSPs. It is expected to be launched soon.

Criminals Adopting New Methods

However, fraudsters are adopting new methods to deceive people. The Department of Telecommunications is taking steps to ensure the security of telecom users by reporting these new methods and taking prompt action. In this era of rapidly evolving technology, the Department of Telecommunications has taken several steps to secure and protect the telecom ecosystem.

Telecom Department to Counter Cyber Frauds

Despite these strong security measures, there may still be cases where fraudsters succeed using different methods. In such cases, the Telecom Department encourages citizens to report suspicious fraudulent communications, so that the Department can identify and prevent cybercrimes, financial frauds, and misuse of telecom resources. This will also help protect citizens from identity theft, exploitation, and potential threats, and enable prompt action against such threats.

