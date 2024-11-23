‘Unprecedented victory…no dispute on CM face’: Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra results

“This is the victory of Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Ramdas Athawale, this is the victory of unity,” he added. Answering a query, he said it had been decided that leaders of three parties would sit together and decide on the chief minister.

“There will be no dispute on the CM’s face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties would sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this,” he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the BJP central leadership for their support in the Maharashtra campaign. “I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, Nadda ji – all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that I have been proven right about what I had said that we will win 200 seats. We (Mahayuti) fought like a team,” Shinde said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti is on course to a landslide victory in the assembly elections. Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 224 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won or is leading on 54 seats.

(ANI)