Viral News: A Dead Body was Found in the Bathroom, the Person Got Up After Half an Hour, Causing Chaos

Bihar Viral Trending News: Half an hour after being declared dead, when a stretcher was brought to take the person away, he suddenly got up, causing chaos.

New Delhi•Sep 26, 2024 / 02:40 am• Aishwarya Chouhan

In Bihar’s Bihar Sharif district, a shocking incident has come to light. A person, who was declared dead, suddenly got up at the Sadar Hospital, causing chaos throughout the hospital. What is the whole matter? In Bihar Sharif’s Sadar Hospital, a person was declared dead. When the janitor went to clean the bathroom, he found a bathroom door locked from the inside and a slipper lying outside. After a long time, the door did not open, and the police were called. The police broke the upper part of the door and saw that a person was lying in the bathroom and was not moving. The police thought he was dead and informed the forensic team, saying that prima facie it seemed like the person had died of a heart attack.

The Person Got Up as the Stretcher was Brought When a stretcher was brought to take the person away, he suddenly got up. This person, Rakesh, is a resident of Jirain village in the Asthawan police station area and was found to be under the influence of drugs. The police have taken him to the police station for questioning.