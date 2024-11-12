Vistara’s last flight gets an emotional farewell from ground staff

Earlier on Sunday, the airline said in an Instagram post, “As the aircraft takes off, so do our dreams; let’s move towards the future where the sky is not the limit, but the beginning.”

After the merger, Vistara’s 49% owner Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in Air India. Air India has deployed additional resources, including help desks and kiosks at touchpoints and airports, to ensure a seamless experience for Vistara passengers. Over time, Vistara’s airport ticketing office and check-in terminals will be rebranded as Air India.