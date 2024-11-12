scriptVistara’s last flight gets an emotional farewell from ground staff | Latest News | Patrika News
Vistara’s last flight gets an emotional farewell from ground staff

Air India’s merger with Vistara has marked the end of an era as the airline’s last flight takes off from Delhi, completing its full-service carrier journey.

New DelhiNov 12, 2024 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Odia’s Biju Patnaik International Airport witnessed an emotional farewell by the ground staff and crew members to Vistara’s last flight on Monday. The Delhi-bound flight was the full-service carrier’s last journey before its merger with Air India. The first flight of the integrated Air India-Vistara unit took off from Doha to Mumbai on Monday night. The flight, operated under code ‘AI2286’, departed from Doha at around 10:07 pm local time and is expected to land in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. This is also the first international flight of the merged unit.
Earlier on Sunday, the airline said in an Instagram post, “As the aircraft takes off, so do our dreams; let’s move towards the future where the sky is not the limit, but the beginning.”
After the merger, Vistara’s 49% owner Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in Air India. Air India has deployed additional resources, including help desks and kiosks at touchpoints and airports, to ensure a seamless experience for Vistara passengers. Over time, Vistara’s airport ticketing office and check-in terminals will be rebranded as Air India.

