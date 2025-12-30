Farmer handed a bill of ₹222 crore, shocked by the outstanding amount, now visits electricity department offices

The entire incident is from Chipyana Khurd in Noida, where resident Vipin Yadav owns a 1000-meter plot of land and has a 5-kilowatt commercial charging connection there. According to Vipin, he pays his electricity bill every month. He states that a bill of ₹222 crore was sent to him, citing arrears for seven months on this commercial charging connection. Upon seeing the bill, Vipin went straight to the electricity corporation. It is alleged that he was not heard there. When he reached a camp set up near his house and got his electricity bill checked, it was revealed that approximately ₹222 crore was outstanding. However, when an attempt was made to download the electricity bill, only the bill for the month of May could be downloaded.