30 December 2025,

Tuesday

New Delhi

Farmer handed a bill of ₹222 crore, shocked by the outstanding amount, now visits electricity department offices

A farmer in Noida was handed an electricity bill of ₹222 crore, which left him stunned. The farmer, who regularly pays his bills, approached the electricity department's office alleging a mistake, but his concerns were not addressed.

less than 1 minute read
New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Electricity Bill (Image: Freepik)

Electricity bill: A farmer in Noida district, adjacent to Delhi, was left stunned when the electricity department handed him a bill of ₹222 crore. The farmer, who pays his bills every month, was terrified by the hefty outstanding amount and rushed directly to the electricity corporation. It is alleged that no one was present there to hear his case.

The entire incident is from Chipyana Khurd in Noida, where resident Vipin Yadav owns a 1000-meter plot of land and has a 5-kilowatt commercial charging connection there. According to Vipin, he pays his electricity bill every month. He states that a bill of ₹222 crore was sent to him, citing arrears for seven months on this commercial charging connection. Upon seeing the bill, Vipin went straight to the electricity corporation. It is alleged that he was not heard there. When he reached a camp set up near his house and got his electricity bill checked, it was revealed that approximately ₹222 crore was outstanding. However, when an attempt was made to download the electricity bill, only the bill for the month of May could be downloaded.

Assurance from the Corporation

Vipin, carrying the multi-crore bill, spoke to the concerned official at the substation in Iteda, but found no solution there either. Meanwhile, an assurance has been received from the corporation to rectify the bill. Shivam Tripathi, Executive Engineer of the electricity corporation, stated that this bill might have been generated due to a technical issue with the system. This bill does not reach the consumer and remains on hold in the system. The consumer will be sent the correct bill.

New Delhi

Delhi

