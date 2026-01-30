Trans-Yamuna Area Development Gets ₹728 Crore, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Assures No Budgetary Constraints

Representative image (Source: Gemini)
The Delhi government has taken a significant decision to strengthen the infrastructure of the Trans-Yamuna region (Jamuna Paar). A meeting of the Trans-Yamuna Development Board, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, approved development projects worth ₹728 crore. These projects include road redevelopment, solutions for waterlogging issues, and beautification of the area. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that there will be no shortage of funds for the development of the Trans-Yamuna region. She instructed the board members to prioritise all projects based on necessity. The meeting was attended by Board Chairman and MLA Arvind Singh Lovely, Minister Kapil Mishra, and several senior officials. Additionally, the CM has also sought a one-year report card from all her ministers.
The Chief Minister said, "Our government's main objective is to develop the Trans-Yamuna region to such an extent that people prefer to live here by choice." The approved projects prioritise the improvement of roads and drainage systems, prevention of waterlogging, and the establishment of safe commuting arrangements. The previous government was also criticised during this period. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, targeting the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, said that the Trans-Yamuna Development Board remained inactive during its tenure, and development work in the region came to a standstill. She also stated that all tasks suggested by the board would be implemented, and no financial obstacles would be allowed to impede development work. The Chief Minister directed officials to provide swift solutions to road and drainage problems. Instructions were given for the speedy resolution of issues related to damaged roads, drainage, and waterlogging. She emphasised the urgent need for immediate repairs to roads used by thousands of people daily to prevent accidents and inconvenience.
Board Chairman Arvind Singh Lovely described the proposals presented by the MLAs as highly significant. He stated that this collective effort would play a decisive role in transforming the infrastructure of the Trans-Yamuna region. These proposals will be implemented rapidly, providing direct benefits to the residents of the area. The Trans-Yamuna Development Board encompasses the North East Delhi, East Delhi, and Shahdara areas. It is noteworthy that poor roads, open drains, traffic jams, and waterlogging were major issues in these areas during the 2025 Assembly elections.
The BJP government's one-year tenure is set to complete on February 7. In this context, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has sought a one-year report from the ministers of all departments. The CM has asked all ministers to present a detailed account of the development work carried out in their respective departments over the past year. A format has been provided to all departments for this purpose, and all have been asked to submit their reports according to this format. This format also requires them to specify which schemes are in the initial stages and which schemes have been completed or are nearing completion.
