Trans-Yamuna Area Development Gets ₹728 Crore, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Assures No Budgetary Constraints

The Chief Minister said, "Our government's main objective is to develop the Trans-Yamuna region to such an extent that people prefer to live here by choice." The approved projects prioritise the improvement of roads and drainage systems, prevention of waterlogging, and the establishment of safe commuting arrangements. The previous government was also criticised during this period. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, targeting the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, said that the Trans-Yamuna Development Board remained inactive during its tenure, and development work in the region came to a standstill. She also stated that all tasks suggested by the board would be implemented, and no financial obstacles would be allowed to impede development work. The Chief Minister directed officials to provide swift solutions to road and drainage problems. Instructions were given for the speedy resolution of issues related to damaged roads, drainage, and waterlogging. She emphasised the urgent need for immediate repairs to roads used by thousands of people daily to prevent accidents and inconvenience.